Morning Digest: Trump signs immigration order curbing green cards; India’s COVID-19 recovery rate improves to nearly 20%, and more

President Donald Trump on April 22 signed an order to temporarily block some foreigners from permanent residence in the United States, saying he was doing so in order to protect American workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

India on on April 22 reported 50 new COVID-19 deaths and the recovery of 3,959 patients, taking the recovery rate to 19.36% from 17% previously. The Union Health Ministry said 20,971 individuals have been confirmed positive as of now, while the death toll stood at 652. Since Tuesday, 1,383 new cases were reported. However, reports from the States put the toll at 683 and the total number of positive cases at 21,324, out of which 16,489 are active. Maharashtra has the most number of cases (5,649), followed by Gujarat (2,407) and Delhi (2,248).

The process of “unwinding” the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19 has already begun, and most sectors of the economy will be open by May 3, Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal told members of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry via a video-conference call. “Well before the rest of the world is out and about, the Indian economy will be open,” he said. International passenger travel, however, would be locked down for a long time. “I think it will be months, not weeks, as much of the world remains unsafe,” he said.

Taking cognisance of a Central report that has projected a staggering spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed officials to ramp up the State’s response accordingly.

The Enforcement Directorate is probing the financial transactions related to over 2,000 foreign nationals who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin here this March. The agency had earlier registered a money laundering case based on an FIR lodged by the Delhi police.

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court held it unconstitutional to provide 100% reservation for tribal teachers in schools located in Scheduled Areas across the country. A 152-page judgment by a Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra said it was an “obnoxious idea” to have only tribals teach tribals.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to all States that foreign nationals who came on a tourist visa and took part in Tablighi Jamaat activities in India should not be deported after the COVID-19 quarantine period.

In the absence of a specific Central insurance scheme for policemen and paramilitary personnel who may die from coronavirus (COVID-19) infection while on duty, the States are customising policies for the frontline workers.

For reliable antibody testing kits, India will have to make its own, according to independent epidemiologists and biotechnologists. A day after the Rajasthan government said that it would stop antibody tests because they were returning inaccurate results, the Indian Council of Medical Research announced that it had advised putting such tests on hold because it was generating widely varying results.

More than 1,300 pigs have died across five districts of eastern Assam of classical swine fever at a time when pig farmers have been hit by the COVID-19 lockdown. Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora said five-member teams of veterinary doctors have been asked to study the causes of the disease that killed 1,374 pigs in less than a week and suggest remedies.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has had a trial by fire in his current tenure, having been sworn in after much drama and on the eve of the nationwide lockdown that left him without an opportunity to get a large Ministry in place. The situation in the State is also serious with COVID-19 cases soaring.