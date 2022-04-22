Morning Digest | India has never posed a threat to any country, says PM Modi; Prashant Kishor moots five strategic suggestions for Congress’s revival, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the gathering during the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort, on April 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

India has never posed a threat to any country, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, April 21, 2022, released a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and recalled the sacrifice of the ninth Sikh guru in protecting culture.

U.K. PM’s inauguration of JCB factory ignorant, says Amnesty

Amnesty India on Thursday slammed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for inaugurating a JCB factory in Gujarat, just a day after bulldozers made by the company were used for demolitions at the violence-hit Jahangirpuri in Delhi. Terming the move as “ignorant”, the group called on the United Kingdom government not to remain silent.

We are not infiltrators, have all papers: Jahangirpuri residents

In the several bylanes of Jahangirpuri’s Muslim-majority C-Block, residents who mostly hail from West Bengal said they are ready to show their identity documents to authorities and claimed in unison that “we are legal residents and not from Bangladesh or Rohingya Muslims”.

Government panel recommends emergency use authorisation for Corbevax for 5-11 age group

An expert panel of India’s central drug authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation for Biological E’s COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for children in the five to 11 years age group with certain conditions, official sources said on Thursday.

Aam Aadmi Party launches countrywide poll on people’s opinion on AAP, BJP

To expose the Bharatiya Janata Party’s true face, the Aam Aadmi Party will conduct a survey and ask people if they agree that the former is spreading hate, bigotry and riots throughout the country, AAP leader Atishi said on Thursday.

Prashant Kishor plan retains Sonia Gandhi with a working president

Among the five strategic suggestions for the revival of the Congress made by the poll strategist Prashant Kishor are fixing the leadership issue, and reclaiming the party’s founding tenets .The presentation to the party leadership also called for solving the alliance conundrum, building an army of grass roots leaders and foot soldiers, and creating an ecosystem for a supportive media and digital propagation.

Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine

President Joe Biden pledged an additional $1.3 billion Thursday for new weapons and economic assistance to help Ukraine in its strong but increasingly difficult battle against the Russian invasion, and he promised to seek much more from Congress to keep the guns, ammunition and cash flowing.

Maldives President Solih bans ‘India Out’ campaign

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Thursday issued a decree banning the ‘India Out’ campaign, now led by former President Abdulla Yameen, terming it a “threat to national security.”

As Sri Lanka pins hopes on IMF, China pledges more aid

China has pledged “an urgent emergency humanitarian aid” of RMB 200 million [roughly $ 31 million] to Sri Lanka, even as Colombo pursues upto $4 billion support from the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC this week.

Heroin worth ₹1,500 crore seized at Kandla port in Gujarat

Gujarat’s Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), has seized around 260 kg of heroin worth ₹1,500 crore at the Kandla port in Kutch district of Gujarat.

IPL 2022 | Dhoni scripts thrilling last ball win for CSK against MI

The great MS Dhoni turned back the clock to script a three-wicket victory for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians in the IPL here on Thursday, following a heart-stopping finish that saw him hit a four off the last ball of the game.