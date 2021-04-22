Morning digest: Polling begins for 43 seats in Bengal; very few post-vaccine infections, says ICMR, and more

West Bengal elections phase 6 live updates | Polling begins for 43 seats
Amid tight security, polling for 43 constituencies began in sixth phase of assembly elections in West Bengal on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Coronavirus | With more than 3 lakh cases, India records world’s highest single-day spike on April 21, 2021
Prior to India, only the United States recorded more than 3 lakh cases in a single day. On January 2, 2021, the U.S. reported 3,00,310 new infections, its highest single-day spike.
PM Modi to participate in climate summit on April 22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join other global leaders on Thursday to participate in the Leaders’ Summit on Climate, a virtual event which will reflect the concerns of U.S. President Joe Biden regarding climate change. President Biden had called for the summit in March saying that the event will reflect the “urgency” to stop climate change.
Coronavirus | Very few post-vaccine infections, says ICMR
Of the 9.3 million who received the first dose of Covaxin, 4,208 tested positive; and of the 1.7 million who received the second dose, 695 tested positive.
Coronavirus | Centre steps in to restore oxygen supplies to Delhi
The disruption in supplies from Haryana was preceded by a tweet by Health Minister Anil Vij, who said a tanker carrying oxygen for a hospital in Faridabad in the State had been “looted” by the Delhi government on Tuesday.
India again placed at 142nd rank in press freedom
The RSF report says India is one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists trying to do their job properly. They are exposed to every kind of attack, including police violence against reporters, ambushes by political activists, and reprisals instigated by criminal groups.
India should be a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ for Religious Freedom: U.S. Commission
The USCISRF recommended that the administration impose targeted sanctions on Indian individuals and entities for ‘severe violations of religious freedom’.
Biden seeks to rally world on climate as summit momentum builds
Just three months into office, Mr. Biden will welcome 40 leaders for the two-day virtual Earth Day summit, heralding a U.S. return to the climate frontlines amid mounting worries over the rapid heating of the planet.
Bombing in hotel parking lot kills at least 4 in southwestern Pakistan
Security forces rushed to the Serena hotel and no one was being allowed to go near the site of the blast. Police said rescuers transported victims to nearby hospitals. Footage on Pakistan news channels showed burning cars.
IPL 2021 | Du Plessis, Deepak Chahar help CSK conquer KKR and go top
Opener’s 95 n.o. and swing bowler’s four reduce Kolkata to its knees; free-swinging Russell and Cummins threaten a miracle but 221 proves a bridge too far.
IPL | Can RR ground high-flying RCB?
Off to the best possible start with three wins on the trot, a confident Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match on Thursday.
Premier League | After Super League climbdown, City and Spurs register wins
Both teams recovered to register vital wins and leave them in good spirits for their next match — their meeting at Wembley Stadium for the English League Cup final on Sunday.