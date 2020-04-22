Morning Digest: Central panel says huge spike in cases likely in Mumbai; Trump immigration ban to last 60 days, and more

A five-member Central team has projected that the number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai will touch an estimated 42,604 by April 30 and spiral to 6,56,407 by May 15.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has directed the States not to use the COVID-19 rapid testing kits for the next two days following reports of wide variations in results.

President Donald Trump said on April 21 his new U.S. immigration ban would last for 60 days and apply to those seeking “green cards” for permanent residency in an effort to protect Americans seeking to regain jobs lost because of the coronavirus.

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown to combat it has brought the economy to a near standstill, the Centre has gone ahead and set its Income Tax authorities a daunting target of collecting ₹13.2 lakh crore for the fiscal year ending in March 2021.

Almost 30 hours after an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) landed in Kolkata, the West Bengal government facilitated the visit of the members on Tuesday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation. The team remained at the BSF headquarters in the city and was unable to move out till late in the afternoon.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday expanded his Cabinet for the first time by inducting five Ministers, two of them Congress rebels who joined the BJP, nearly a month after taking charge.

Can a drug used to treat severe sepsis be deployed for critically ill coronavirus (COVID-19) patients? Sepsivac, a drug jointly developed by the Ahmedabad-based Cadilla Pharmaceuticals and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), will be tested in 50 COVID-19 patients at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi and Bhopal, and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took to Twitter to target the Union government over reports that surplus rice stocks would be used to make ethanol for hand sanitisers and also took on the Centre for not passing on the benefits of the sharp fall in international crude prices.

The Editors Guild of India has called the action taken by law enforcement agencies against The Hindu journalist Peerzada Ashiq and freelance photographer Masrat Zahra as an “indirect way of intimidating journalists across the country.”

Maharashtra reported an identical surge of 552 new COVID-19 cases in less than 72 hours as its tally soared past the 5,000-mark on Tuesday to reach 5,218 cases, while 19 new fatalities took the State’s death toll to 252.

Naval authorities in Mumbai feel that the number of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus positive cases among sailors is only going to increase as the test results of several Indian Navy personnel at INS Angre is expected any time.

The Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration objected in the Supreme Court on Tuesday to the idea of restoring 4G mobile Internet connectivity in the Union Territory during the COVID-19 lockdown, saying it would affect national security.

A 58-year-old staff member at the Lok Sabha secretariat has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). He works as a housekeeper and is posted at the printing branch outside the Lok Sabha complex.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday launched the ‘COVID India Seva’, an interactive platform to establish a direct channel of communication during the pandemic.