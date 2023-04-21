April 21, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST

Joshimath residents still stranded as Char Dham Yatra begins

Fear and anxiety still infect the residents of the pilgrim town of Joshimath, which experienced land sinking over the past few months, even as Uttarakhand prepares to welcome devotees for the annual Char Dham yatra, which begins on Saturday.

Buddha’s teachings can solve most contemporary global problems: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 20 said that the world was facing the most challenging times of the century due to war, economic crisis, terrorism and climate change, and all these contemporary global challenges can be addressed through the teachings of Lord Buddha.

Congress to appeal against Surat court verdict rejecting Rahul’s plea for stay on conviction

The Congress will file an appeal against the session court’s judgment rejecting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s application for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark, party spokesperson and senior Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

Ministry of Health proposes 100 food streets across country to promote hygiene and safety

The Health Ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has asked States and Union Territories to develop 100 food streets in 100 districts across the country. The aim of this project is to encourage safe and healthy practices to reduce food-borne illnesses and improve overall health outcomes, said the Health Ministry.

National Investigation Agency files charge sheet against 6 persons in Coimbatore car blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet before the special court in Poonamallee on Thursday in connection with the car bomb blast that occurred in front of the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore on October 23, 2022.

IAF to join multilateral exercise in Greece

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be participating in Exercise INIOCHOS-23, a multi-national air exercise hosted by the Greece Air Force from April 24 to May 4. This will be the third exercise that the IAF will be taking part in simultaneously. The Exercise Cope India with the U.S. is underway at Kalaikunda and four Rafale fighters are taking part in a multilateral exercise Orion hosted by France.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s audio in clip backs BJP’s corruption charges against DMK, says Annamalai

In the audio, a voice purported to be that of the Finance Minister’s, claims that Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Sabari (a reported reference to his brother-in-law Sabareesan) had amassed massive wealth in the past year.

Government has failed to grant legal guarantee to MSP, says Congress

The Narendra Modi government has failed to keep its promise to grant legal guarantee to MSP on farm produce, the Congress said on Thursday, citing dilution of terms of reference for the committee constituted for this purpose.

D.K. Suresh files nomination from Kanakapura as a ‘precautionary measure’

As a precautionary move, since KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has 19 cases pending against him (though with no convictions), his brother and Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural, D.K. Suresh, filed his nomination for the Assembly elections from Kanakapura as an Independent candidate. Mr. Shivakumar is the Congress candidate from Kanakapura.

Palaniswami rules out return of ‘selfish leaders’ to AIADMK

Armed with the Election Commission of India’s letter recognising him as the General Secretary of AIADMK, Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday told journalists at the party headquarters that the “1.5 crore AIADMK cadres were swimming in a flood of happiness”. The party will organise a ‘spectacular’ public meeting on August 20 in Madurai.

EU Parliament approves world’s most sweeping cryptocurrency rules

The European Parliament approved the world’s first comprehensive rules to regulate the “Wild West” world of cryptocurrencies on April 20, hoping to protect investors against abuse and manipulation.

IPL 2023, DC vs KKR | Warner, Ishant star in Delhi's first win

Skipper David Warner found his perfect hitting arc after Ishant Sharma rolled back the years but even then Delhi Capitals stuttered badly in a modest chase before beating Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets on Thursday, April 20, 2023, to stay afloat in this edition of the IPL.