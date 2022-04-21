Morning Digest | Bulldozers came into Jahangirpuri without a warning; Protests intensify in Sri Lanka over killing of anti-government protester, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Bulldozers came into Jahangirpuri without a warning

Riot hit Jahangirpuri was a scene of destruction, despair, and helplessness on Wednesday after an “anti-encroachment” drive by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) left the area’s shops in ruins, and its residents, mostly Muslims, without their source of livelihood. Apart from the shops, the area’s revered Jama Masjid’s gate and boundary walls were also destroyed during the drive.

Stage set for PM Modi’s first visit to J&K since August 2019

All eyes are on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Jammu & Kashmir on April 24, his first tour in the over two-and-a-half years after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre decided to end the erstwhile State’s special constitutional status under Articles 370 and 35(A) and split it into two Union Territories, on August 5, 2019.

Protests intensify in Sri Lanka over killing of anti-government protester

The fatal shooting of an anti-government protester by the Sri Lankan police on Tuesday has sparked wide condemnation domestically and internationally, while intensifying ongoing anti-government protests in the wake of severe food shortages and record inflation.

Boris Johnson will not ‘lecture’ India on Ukraine during visit

The crisis in Ukraine is likely to dominate the April 21-22 visit of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson but the official discussions will also cover the shape of India-U.K. relations over the next decade, a source familiar with the details said.

‘Heal in India’ can become a big brand: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that to promote the traditional medicine industry, India would soon launch ‘AYUSH mark’ which would give authenticity to quality AYUSH products made in the country. Speaking of “Heal in India”, he announced that a special visa category would be created soon for those who want to travel to the country to avail themselves of AYUSH therapies.

TV debates do not decide pending cases: Supreme Court

Criminal cases pending in courts are not decided on TV debates, the Supreme Court held in a judgment on Wednesday. Any discussion on TV regarding criminal cases in court would amount to “direct interference in administration of criminal justice”, a Bench led by Justice U.U. Lalit observed.

Switch off bulldozers of hate: Rahul Gandhi

The use of bulldozers in violence-hit areas as a form of punishment was akin to demolishing India’s constitutional values, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday, even as dramatic visuals of CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat waving a Supreme Court order to stop a bulldozer in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area went viral.

Cheap Indian wheat faces quality checks, high freight cost for Egypt export

Indian wheat could offer a cheaper option for top importer Egypt but will have to overcome quality controls set by the country’s agriculture ministry as well as higher freight costs. Last week, Egypt’s agriculture ministry announced it had approved India as a wheat import origin but has placed several conditions including inspection for pests prior to export.

Domestic passenger traffic rose 28% in March

Indian airlines witnessed a 28% rise in the number of domestic passengers ferried in March compared with the previous month, according to the DGCA’s monthly report released on Wednesday. The total number of air travellers who flew on domestic routes in March were at 1.06 lakh, while February saw 76 lakh flyers.

IPL 2022 | COVID-stricken Delhi Capitals demolish Punjab Kings by 9 wickets

Delhi Capitals showed remarkable resilience to overcome a COVID-19 crisis in their camp and hand Punjab Kings a nine-wicket thrashing in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.