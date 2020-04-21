Morning Digest: U.S. oil prices fall below zero, goes to minus $37.63 per barrel; Speed of virus infections slows, doubling time rises in 18 States, and more

Traders fled from the expiring May U.S. oil futures contract in a frenzy on Monday, sending the contract into negative territory for the first time in history, as barely any buyers are willing to take delivery of oil barrels because there is no place to put the crude.

Eighteen States and Union Territories have “shown improvement” in containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Odisha and Kerala leading the pile, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Following the Centre’s strong objections to Kerala easing certain COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the State government on Monday decided not to allow plying of buses in cities, opening of restaurants and pillion riding on two-wheelers.

A petition was filed on Monday seeking directions that airline companies should fully refund tickets cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown. The petition filed by the Pravasi Legal Cell has also challenged an April 16 Office Memorandum (OM) of the Civil Aviation Ministry which covers only the refund of tickets booked during the lockdown period.

Describing a report headlined “Kin allowed to exhume bodies of militants in Baramulla” published by The Hindu on April 19 as “fake news,” the Jammu and Kashmir police have registered an FIR in the matter.

Observing that the fundamental right to life guaranteed under the Constitution includes the right to decent burial or cremation, the Madras High Court on Monday warned local residents against raising objections to the disposal of the bodies of those who had died due to COVID-19.

The Congress consultative group on COVID-19 headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh suggested, after a virtual meeting on Monday, that the Central government immediately transfer ₹7,500 to every Jan Dhan account and beneficiaries of the PM Kisan scheme and other pension schemes of the Rural Development Ministry.

Pushed against the wall, hospitals across India have now started contacting individual blood donors to tide over the acute shortage of blood that most of them are facing with the continued lockdown due to COVID-19.

A truck carrying 94 migrant labourers to Bihar, including women, was intercepted by the Uttar Pradesh police on the Jharkhand border in Sonbhadra. The migrants, natives of Munger and Vaishali districts of Bihar, were coming from Faridabad in Haryana, said a police officer.

India’s recently adopted policy to curb opportunistic takeovers of domestic companies goes against the principles of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India said on Monday. This is the first response from the Chinese side after the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in an April 17 decision imposed restrictions saying companies from countries that share borders with India can invest “only under the government route”.

The Centre does not plan to provide an exemption from paying Goods and Services Tax (GST) for key medical items such as ventilators, sanitisers, coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnostic test kits, masks and other protective equipment. Exempting GST would increase manufacturing costs without helping the consumer much, and would also incentivise import of such items from China, official sources said.

