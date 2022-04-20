Morning Digest | IMF cuts global growth on Ukraine war, trims India forecast to 8.2%; Centre cautions against laxity in containing COVID-19, and more

A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building, in Washington. File

April 20, 2022 08:04 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

IMF cuts global growth on Ukraine war, trims India forecast to 8.2%

The IMF on Tuesday cut its forecast for India’s GDP growth in the current fiscal year to 8.2%, a 0.8 percentage point reduction from its previous projection, as it downgraded the outlook for global growth citing the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Health Ministry cautions against laxity with rising COVID–19 cases

Advertisement

Advertisement

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra and Mizoram on Tuesday cautioning against any laxity with the current increase in COVID-19 positivity rate and cases reported by them.

NEET: SC issues notice to Kerala on decision to revert unfilled NRI quota seats to general category

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Kerala government and the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) on a petition jointly filed by NEET aspirants challenging the decision to revert unfilled NRI quota medical seats to the general category.

BJP huddles over Rajasthan, Nadda pushes for unity in party

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda held a closed door meeting with leaders of the Rajasthan unit of the party, including former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, State unit chief Satish Poonia, and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, on Tuesday, with the underlying message that the party needed to pull together under the principle of collective leadership in the run up to the Assembly polls in the State in 2023.

Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east

Russia assaulted cities and towns along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long and poured more troops into Ukraine on Tuesday in a potentially pivotal battle for control of the country’s eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories.

Disquiet in Congress as Kishor briefs top leaders for third day

As election strategist Prashant Kishor briefed top Congress leaders for a third a time in the past four days at party president Sonia Gandhi’s residence, the sense of disquiet among a section of leaders is growing. On Tuesday, Mr. Kishor is said to have made presentations to senior leaders, including former Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others.

Netflix shares drop 26% after it loses 200K subscribers

Netflix suffered its first subscriber loss in more than a decade, causing its shares to plunge 26% in extended trading amid concerns that the pioneering streaming service may have already seen its best days. The company’s customer base fell by 2,00,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to its quarterly earnings report released Tuesday.

BJP’s Giriraj Singh courts controversy again

Firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries, Giriraj Singh, courted controversy yet again by saying that the recent attacks on Ram Navami processions in some parts of the country flew in the face of the claims of a composite culture in India.

China, Solomon Islands sign landmark security pact

China said on Tuesday it had signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands, a first-of-its-kind arrangement that could pave the way for further Chinese security deals overseas. Under the agreement, the two sides “will conduct cooperation in such areas as maintenance of social order, protection of the safety of people’s lives and property, humanitarian assistance and natural disaster response, in an effort to help Solomon Islands strengthen capacity building in safeguarding its own security.”

20 million risk starvation as Horn of Africa drought worsens: United Nations

Twenty million people are at risk of starvation this year as delayed rains worsen an already brutal drought in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia, the UN warned on Tuesday .A months-long drought has left the Horn of Africa on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe, destroying crops and livestock and forcing huge numbers of people to leave their homes in search of food and water.

IPL 2022 | Du Plessis, Hazlewood star in RCB’s 18-run win over LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore rode on skipper Faf du Plessis’ breezy 96 and Josh Hazlewood’s brilliant bowling (4/25) to inflict an 18-run defeat on Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL on Tuesday .The 37-year-old du Plessis roared back to form after a string of low scores to help RCB post 181 for six after being sent into bat. RCB then restricted LSG to 163 for eight to register their fifth win of the season.