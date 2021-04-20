Morning digest: COVID-19 vaccine jabs for all above 18 from May 1, J&J seeks permission for phase-3 trial of its single-shot vaccine in India, and more

Jabs for all 18+ from May 1; States can buy vaccines directly
The decision announced on Monday evening followed a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday with pharma companies, doctors, Cabinet ministers in charge of health, drugs and officials spanning multiple nodal ministries.
Coronavirus | Over 2.50 lakh cases, more than 1,700 deaths recorded
Maharashtra reported 58,924 infections (accounting for nearly 23% of the new cases) on Monday, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 28,211 new infections and Delhi with 23,686 new cases.
West Bengal Assembly polls | BJP decides to stop large rallies, restricts crowds to 500
The party said BJP president Jagat Prasad Nadda had decided that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central leaders of the party would address only small public meetings and no more than 500 people would be allowed to attend.
No difference in mortality in COVID-19 'first' and 'second wave': ICMR
A “marginally higher” proportion of patients younger than 20 years were present in the second wave (5.8%) compared to the first (4.2%). In the first wave, 25.5% of the patients were 20-40 years old compared to 23.7% in the ongoing second wave.
U.K. PM Boris Johnson calls off trip, expresses sympathy for India’s COVID-19 crisis
The decision was taken after weeks of discussions over how to proceed with the visit despite the pandemic, and last week officials had said he would cut short the duration and limit his travel to Delhi.
J&J seeks permission for phase-3 trial of its single-shot vaccine in India
Multinational pharma giant Johnson & Johnson has applied to India’s drug regulator seeking permission to conduct phase-3 clinical trial of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India as well as import licence, sources said.
U.S. vows to lead on climate, press world to reduce coal use
Mr. Blinken kicked off a week of intense climate diplomacy by President Joe Biden, who has invited 40 world leaders to a virtual summit on Thursday and Friday aimed at raising the world's ambitions on climate.
Former UN leader presses for ‘strong action’ on Myanmar
Mr. Ban exhorted the UNSC to act immediately to halt the violence and protect civilians, “using a range of tools at the council’s disposal.” His remarks came weeks after the group toned down a statement on Myanmar by changing a draft that suggested sanctions might be considered.
Murder case against ex-cop in Floyd’s death goes to the jury
The jury of six white members and six Black or multiracial ones was sent off to begin deliberating after nearly a full day of closing arguments in which prosecutors argued that Chauvin squeezed the life out Floyd last May in a way that even a child knew was wrong.
IPL 2021 | Moeen and Jadeja trap Royals in web of spin
Dhoni and CSK were in control when Rajasthan, pursuing 189, lost the plot in this IPL clash on a pitch that offered some purchase for the spinners. Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali struck body blows.
IPL 2021 | Daunting Mumbai Indians roadblock looms for Delhi Capitals
Although both teams have wasted little time in getting off the blocks, notching up two wins each in three games so far, DC will know that MI, perhaps the best-oiled outfit in the IPL, has its measure.