Morning Digest: Confusion over mismatch in Health Ministry, ICMR figures; PM-CARES donations cut from government staff salaries, and more

A day ahead of a possible relaxation in lockdown curbs, confusion reigned on the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the country registered on Saturday. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which coordinates testing and is the central node of data regarding the daily infections, reported that 16,365 individuals had been confirmed positive. Of these 2,154 were confirmed on Saturday alone — the first time the daily case load breached the 2,000 mark.

Employees from a number of government departments and agencies have donated a day’s salary toward the PM-CARES fund. While the donations, meant for COVID-19 relief, were said to be “voluntary”, government circulars show that the deductions were made directly from salaries. Those unwilling to donate were asked to submit their refusal in writing.

In an exclusive interview to The Hindu, the author of the report and Chief Economist for South Asia Hans Timmer says managing migrant returns, service sector revenue losses and ensuring food security for the poorest are major priorities for the region.

A week after the Department of Pharmaceuticals warned of an impending shortage of drugs if pharmaceutical units are not able to operate freely during the lockdown, there has only been a marginal improvement in their functioning, with employee movement, transport and raw material supplies still hampered, and courier services remaining non-functional.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has lauded the Uttar Pradesh government for bringing back students stranded in Kota, Rajasthan, owing to lockdown, and sought help for migrant workers from the State stuck in various cities.

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) grapples with its greatest crisis, facing criticism over its initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a funding cut from the U.S., Shashi Tharoor, a former Under Secretary-General of the United Nations, says the situation is an indictment, not so much of the agency but of the member states that demand it remain beholden to them.

The COVID-19 outbreak has put India’s electoral calendar on the back burner. The absence of a vaccine or therapeutic intervention against the disease has necessitated a long period of physical distancing and sanitary measures, all of which, say experts, will change the great Indian poll circus forever.

Goa on Sunday became the first zero COVID-19 State in the country with the last seven positive cases also turning negative. This makes Goa the first green State in the country with no case of coronavirus being reported from April 3. The coastal State had a total of seven positive cases, of whom six had travel history and one was the brother of a positive patient.

A video of two Dalits being mercilessly beaten by the pradhan of a Meerut village surfaced on social media on April 19. The pradhan of Kaili village has been arrested, police said.

An auto driver who donated all his cash despite not having enough to eat has helped the police in an Arunachal Pradesh district add wheels to a community kitchen concept that has become the template for others to follow.

