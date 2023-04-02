April 02, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:53 am IST

3 men discharged in UAPA case by trial court in Delhi

A Delhi court on Friday discharged three men who were arrested and booked by the National investigative Agency (NIA) for allegedly being key operatives of Indian Mujahideen (IM). Those discharged include Abdul Wahid Sidibappa, a driver who worked in Dubai and has been in jail since 2016, and Manzar Imam, a former Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) member lodged in prison since 2013. Ariz Khan, who had already been sentenced to capital punishment in the 2008 Batla House murder case, too was discharged.

CID takes over probe into Howrah Ram Navami clash

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police on April 1 took over the investigation in connection with violence in Howrah during a Ram Navami procession on March 30. A team of forensic experts also visited the area and collected evidence.

States responsible for implementing schemes related to menstrual health: Centre to SC

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that it is dedicated to improve access to menstrual hygiene for young and adolescent girls but the responsibility of providing healthcare services lies with the respective state governments as public health is a state subject.

Congress accuses the Narendra Modi government of ‘weakening laws’ on forests and wildlife

The Congress on April 1 claimed that the Narendra Modi government was weakening laws on the protection of forests and wildlife for the sake of ease of doing business. Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh referred to the proposed amendment to Forest Conservation Act, 1980 as an example of diluting legislation that had contributed to gains in protecting India’s wildlife and natural resources.

India-Romania pact on defence to help promote cooperation, says senion Romanian official Simona Cojocaru

The defence cooperation agreement signed between India and Romania earlier this week will enhance collaboration through the exchange of expertise and knowledge on subjects of mutual interest including co-development and co-production of military hardware, said State Secretary and Chief of the Department for Defence Policy, Planning and International Relations of Romania, Simona Cojocaru.

Same-sex marriages attack on family system, contravene all personal laws: Jamiat Ulama-i Hind

Opposing petitions seeking validation of same-sex marriages, the Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has moved the Supreme Court saying they are an attack on the family system, and in complete contravention of all personal laws.

Climate activists turn landmark Rome fountain black

Climate activists in Italy turned a Baroque-style fountain at the foot of Rome’s Spanish Steps black on Saturday, in a protest they said evoked an “end of the world” scenario.

North Korea accuses Ukraine of having nuclear ambitions: state media

North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, accused Ukraine of calling for nuclear weapons, state media KCNA reported on April 1, basing her assertion on an online petition in that country that has drawn under 1,000 signatures so far.

Rain scuttles Knight Riders’ chase, swings it Punjab Kings’ way

The rain came as an uninvited guest, killed a gripping contest and handed host Punjab Kings a seven-run win (DRS method) over Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League at the I.S. Bindra Stadium.

Mayers sizzles, Wood rattles Delhi Capitals as Lucknow Super Giants romp home by 50 runs

Mark Wood scarred the Delhi Capitals top-order with scorching pace as his five-wicket haul beautifully complemented debutant Kyle Mayers’ superb 73 in Lucknow Super Giants’ comfortable 50 run win in their IPL opener.