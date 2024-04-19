April 19, 2024 06:56 am | Updated 06:57 am IST

India votes from April 19; 102 seats, 16 crore voters in Phase 1

Over 16 crore voters would exercise their franchise on April 19 as the 2024 general election, the world’s biggest festival of democracy, kicks off with 102 Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls in the first phase. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is looking for a third-straight term in office, after successes in the 2014 and 2019 elections, the Opposition Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is hoping to stop the ruling alliance in its tracks.

President, other top Constitutional office holders appeal to people to vote

In a first, top Constitutional office holders on Thursday appealed to the voters through Doordarshan National to come forward and exercise their franchise to further strengthen the Indian democracy. Hours ahead of the first round of elections, President Droupadi Murmu exhorted the electorate, particularly the first-time voters, to participate in the polls and contribute to deciding the country’s future.

U.S. vetoes resolution backing full U.N. membership for Palestine

The United States vetoed a widely backed U.N. resolution on Thursday that would have paved the way for full United Nations membership for the state of Palestine. The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 12 in favour, the United States opposed and two abstentions.

ED questions AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf Board case

The Enforcement Directorate on April 18 questioned former Delhi Waqf Board chairman and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan for over 12 hours for his alleged involvement in a recruitment scam. The agency had summoned Mr. Khan to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

Vice-Admiral Dinesh Tripathi appointed next Navy Chief

Vice-Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi has been appointed the next Chief of Naval Staff. He is currently the Vice-Chief of the Navy, and will take over on superannuation of the current chief, Admiral R. Hari Kumar on April 30.

INDIA bloc partners trade blows in Kerala as BJP seeks to queer the pitch

The CPI(M)-led front in Kerala is not treating Congress with kid gloves and has fielded strong candidates in all constituencies, including Wayanad, where Rahul Gandhi is contesting. The Congress-led grouping hopes to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor.

India must invest more in education, health to capitalise on demographic dividend: IMF

India should focus on investing heavily in education and health to ensure that its growing, young population is adequately employed, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has suggested. The World Bank, the IMF’s ‘twin’ multilateral institution, had said earlier in April that India and other South Asian countries were squandering their demographic dividend.

Plea in Supreme Court seeks access to reports on Manipur riots, arrest of ‘radical’ elements

The Manipur Tribals Forum, Delhi (MTFD), has approached the Supreme Court with an intervening application, seeking that both committees constituted by the court — one headed by Director General of Police (retired) Padsalgikar and the other headed by Justice (retired) Gita Mittal — be directed to supply copies of their reports to them.

12 jurors picked for Donald Trump’s hush money trial

A jury of 12 people was seated Thursday in former U.S. President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, propelling the proceedings closer to opening statements and the start of weeks of dramatic testimony. The first-ever trial of a former American president will unfold in the middle of this year’s race for the White House, ensuring that the legal troubles of the presumptive Republican nominee will be a dominant issue in the contest against Democratic incumbent Joe Biden.

IPL-17, PBKS vs MI | Mumbai survives gallant Punjab’s rearguard action

On the 16th anniversary of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the tournament witnessed one of the most dramatic scripts that the crash, bang, wallop of T20 cricket can serve as Mumbai Indians pipped Punjab Kings by nine runs at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

