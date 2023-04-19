April 19, 2023 07:16 am | Updated 07:16 am IST

India, Russia agree to deepen trade and economic relations

India and Russia discussed “trade deficit” during the just-concluded India-Russia Inter-governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC). The meeting was co-chaired by Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry from Russia and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

NIA takes over Kozhikode train arson case, registers FIR

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation in the Kozhikode train arson case on Tuesday. The agency reregistered the case, being investigated by the State police, and filed a first information report (FIR) before an NIA special court here on Tuesday.

Amit Shah directs officials to fast-track fencing and construction of roads in border areas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 18 directed officials to fast-track fencing and construction of roads in border areas. He asked officials to make field visits to monitor development schemes, emphasising the importance of sensitivity and the need to develop a personal touch by all senior officials.

Congress demands White Paper on Pulwama attack

The Congress on April 18 demanded a White Paper on the Pulwama terror attack in the light of allegations made by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik that Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans became easy targets as they were denied travel by aircraft and had to go by road from Jammu to Srinagar.

No absolute concept of a man or a woman, says SC in same-sex marriage case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cut short the government’s “value judgment” that genitals decide whether a person is a man or woman, saying that there was no “absolute concept of a man or an absolute concept of a woman” and that gender was “far more complex” than one’s genitals.

Deadline for using Aadhaar-based payment system for MGNREGS workers extended

Following sustained protests from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers, the Union government has decided to extend the deadline for workers to use the Aadhaar-based payment system for receiving wages by three months till June 30. Earlier, it had given one extension till March 31.

ED attaches Congress MP Karti Chidambaram’s properties worth ₹11.04 crore in INX money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 18 attached properties to the tune of ₹11.04 crore belonging to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in the INX money laundering case, an official statement said.

Bilkis Bano case | SC lashes out as Centre, Gujarat claim privilege over remission files

The Supreme Court on April 18 lashed out against the Centre and the Gujarat government, saying both were in contempt as they refused to show the judges any official records leading to the decision to prematurely release 11 men sentenced to life imprisonment for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and the “horrendous mass murder” of her family members during the 2002 riots.

Prashant Kishor mocks RJD over claim of making Nitish Kumar the Prime Minister of the country

Poll strategist Prashat Kishor on Tuesday mocked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over their claim of making Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the Prime Minister of the country. Mr. Kishor said that RJD is the party without an MP in the parliament and they cannot make any difference.

Karnataka elections | Nadda asks BJP workers to remain united

BJP national president J.P. Nadda has urged all party workers to remain united and work hard for the victory of the party candidates in the coming elections as it was very important.

IPL 2023, SRH vs MI | Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs

Cameron Green flaunted his brute power on the way to a maiden IPL fifty before Arjun Tendulkar bowled a brilliant 20th over in extreme pressure as Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs for their third straight win here in Hyderabad on Tuesday.