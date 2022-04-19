Morning Digest | Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun, says Zelensky; Centre asks Kerala to provide daily COVID-19 updates; and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun, says Zelensky

Russia launched its long-feared, full-scale offensive to take control of Ukraine’s east, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Monday.

“Now we can already state that the Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time,” he said in a video address. Zelensky said a “significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive.”

Centre asks Kerala to provide daily COVID-19 updates

The Centre has asked Kerala to provide updated COVID-19 data daily stating that the bulk back-reporting after April 13 (a gap of five days on Monday) has skewed India’s key pandemic monitoring indicators including cases, deaths and the positivity rate.

Modi in Gujarat, to launch projects worth over ₹20,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived on a three-day visit to his home State Gujarat where he will launch projects worth over ₹20,000 crore while laying foundation stone for a new international centre of traditional medicine in Jamnagar.

Lt. Gen Manoj Pande appointed next Army Chief

Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Manoj Pande has been appointed as the 29th Chief of Army Staff, becoming the first officer from the Corps of Engineers and also the first from combat support arms - the combat arms being infantry, artillery and armoured - to head the 1.3 million Army.

Mehbooba calls on Sonia in Delhi in first meet since 2016

A meeting between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti at the former’s official residence in New Delhi on Monday ended a gulf between the two leaders and indicated towards the Congress’ efforts to build an ideological alliance with regional players.

Lakhimpur Kheri case: State’s silence is not the victims’ voice, says Supreme Court

Victims of crimes are no longer mute spectators who can be made to sit outside courtrooms while the State took over and won or lost their cases in court, the Supreme Court held on Monday in a judgment endorsing the right of the kin of farmers murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri to independently appeal Ashish Mishra’s bail when the State of Uttar Pradesh did not.

Russian forces capture Kreminna in east Ukraine: Kyiv

Russian troops on Monday captured the east Ukraine town of Kreminna, local authorities said, as Kyiv’s armed forces launched salvoes on Russian forces in the nearby settlement of Rubizhne.

North Korea urged to return to talks after missile tests

The U.S. special envoy for North Korea said on Monday that Washington and Seoul agreed on the need for a strong response to North Korea’s recent spate of missile tests, though they remain open to dialogue with the country.

Gaza militants fire rocket into Israel as tensions soar

Palestinian militants fired a rocket into southern Israel for the first time in months on Monday, in another escalation after clashes at a sensitive holy site in Jerusalem, a series of deadly attacks inside Israel and military raids across the occupied West Bank.

IPL 2022 | Marsh hospitalised after contracting COVID-19

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday. Marsh, thus, becomes the first cricketer to contract the virus during the IPL’s 2022 edition.

IPL 2022 | Buttler ton, Chahal hattrick in Rajasthan Royals’ 7-run victory over KKR

Jos Buttler’s magnificent second IPL hundred was beautifully complemented by a ‘five-star’ Yuzvendra Chahal, who spun his web with a hat-trick as Rajasthan Royals won a high-scoring thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs here on Monday.