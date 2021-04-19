Morning digest: Centre slaps curbs on industrial oxygen use, anti-France protesters take seven officials hostage in Pakistan, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Maharashtra reported 68,631 infections, accounting for nearly 25% of the new cases, on Sunday, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 30,566 new infections and Delhi with 25,462 new cases.

In Gujarat, there are several cases of COVID-19 patients missing from the list of those infected as hospital authorities mention other conditions as the primary cause of death and not COVID-19.

At least seven Pakistan police officers and special rangers were taken hostage on Sunday by supporters of a radical Islamist party, officials said, after days of violent anti-France protests.

Noting that India has vaccinated a very small fraction of its population, Dr. Singh said the government must scale up vaccination efforts and asserted that with the right policy design, the country can do “much better and very quickly”.

Referring to a recent build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border, Mr. Macron said in an interview with American broadcaster CBS News, “We will never accept new military operations on Ukrainian soil.”

Four train wagons ran off the railway at the city of Banha in Qalyubia province, just north of Cairo, the railway authority said in a statement. Videos on social media purportedly showed wagons overturned and passengers escaping to safety along the railway.

The rockets targeted Balad airbase north of Baghdad, and two crashed into a dormitory and a canteen of U.S. company Sallyport, the source told AFP. Two foreign contractors and three Iraqi soldiers were wounded, the source added.

The off-spinner is in India as part of the coaching staff of Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is currently based in Chennai for IPL-14. Muralitharan is expected to be rejoin the team after completing treatment.

The result left United second in the standings on 66 points from 32 games, eight behind leaders Manchester City and 10 ahead of third-placed Leicester City, who have a game in hand.

According to reports, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are among 12 teams, also featuring three from Spain and Italy, to agree to a closed breakaway league.

Shikhar Dhawan’s sensational knock spoiled K.L. Rahul’s birthday party as Delhi Capitals chased down a target of 196 in a high-scoring game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Amassing 204 for four after electing to bat — the rejuvenated Glenn Maxwell made a responsible 49-ball 78 and the gifted AB de Villiers remained unbeaten with an electrifying 34-ball unbeaten 76 — the RCB bowlers, operating with precision, cut all escape routes for KKR.