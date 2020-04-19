Morning Digest: ICMR reports a huge spike in infections in a single day; Govt nod mandatory for FDI from neighbouring countries, and more

In a move that will restrict Chinese investments, the Centre has made prior government approval mandatory for foreign direct investments from countries which share a land border with India. Previously, only investments from Pakistan and Bangladesh faced such restrictions.

In a major spike in COVID-19 cases, the Indian Council of Medical Research reported that a total of 16,365 individuals have now been confirmed positive in the country. On Saturday till 9 p.m., 2,154 persons (the highest in a single day) were found positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Not just India, but the SAARC region as a whole is seeing a slower increase in COVID-19 or novel coronavirus infections, particularly in terms of critical cases. If the trend persists, this maybe worth deeper study, say experts.

Gujarat on Saturday reported an increase of 277 new COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single day jump, and 12 deaths, taking the State’s total to 1,376 cases and 53 deaths.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) should clarify if e-commerce companies are allowed to sell only essential items or they can sell non-essential commodities too from April 20, the Congress said on Saturday.

Humanity will surely overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, as he hailed the efforts put in by various Ministries to help people during the lockdown.

In the first instance of COVID-19 in the Navy, 26 personnel have tested positive at INS Angre, a shore-based logistics and administrative support establishment of the Western Naval Command in Mumbai.

Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan while detailing the efforts of his Ministry in distributing foodgrains across the country, blames State governments for the gap in enrolling beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System and failing to embrace the one nation-one ration card scheme.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu reported 49 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,372.

Eighty-two more persons were discharged from hospitals across the State. “For the last three days, fewer persons have tested positive, while the number of persons who have recovered with treatment has increased. With 82 persons discharged today, a total of 365 persons have been discharged so far,” Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar told reporters.

Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL), on the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has taken up manufacture and supply of 30,000 ventilators within two months for Intensive Care Units (ICU) in the country, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday. In addition, another DPSU Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is also developing a ventilator which is to be tested soon.

In a global compilation of reports of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) found online, India stands right on top of the list, with 11.7% of the total reports or at 19.87 lakh reports, followed by Pakistan, which contributes 6.8% of all reports (11.5 lakh reports). Bangladesh comes in fourth with 5.5 lakh reports and a share of 3.3%.

The Union Health Ministry has said that the Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) is the gold standard frontline test for coronavirus (COVID-19) and that rapid antibody test cannot replace it.

Coronavirus deaths have surged past 1,50,000 worldwide with nearly a quarter of them in the U.S., where President Donald Trump lent his support to protesters rallying against lockdown orders. Evidence is mounting that social distancing successfully slowed the COVID-19 pandemic after more than half of humanity — 4.5 billion people — were confined to their homes.