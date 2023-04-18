April 18, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:42 am IST

Record Q4 investments lift 2022-23 outlays to all-time high of ₹37 lakh crore

India’s investment barometer closed last year’s books with a bang, as the January to March quarter recorded the highest ever total fresh investments of ₹14.6 lakh crore, led by private sector outlays that also hit an all-time quarterly high of ₹10.5 lakh crore.

India to host two-day international Summit on Buddhism

India will host an international summit on Buddhism which would be attended by delegates from 30 countries, a notable exception being China. Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, was also unlikely to attend the two-day conclave.

Congress ups the ante on caste census as Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding it

A day after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the question “Kis Ki Kitni Abadi” (what is the proportion of population) demanding to know the strength of the OBC community in the country, the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took the debate a step forward by writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking his government to conduct the caste census.

Russia seeks to right ‘huge’ trade imbalance

Acknowledging that huge imbalance in trade heavily towards Russia is an issue in Rupee-Ruble trade , visiting Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industry and Trade Denis Valentinovich Manturov said on Monday (April 17) that they are keen to import manufacturing equipment including machinery from India to replace the West.

Manipur BJP MLAs camp in Delhi; trouble brews for N. Biren Singh

Trouble seems to be brewing for Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh with a group of BJP MLAs arriving in New Delhi, seeking the intervention of the central leadership of the party for a change of chief minister or at least a rejig in the State Cabinet.

Army jawan arrested in connection with killing of four soldiers at Bathinda military station

Days after four soldiers were killed in a firing incident at the Bathinda Military Station, the Punjab Police arrested an Army jawan (soldier) in connection with the killings. The police and the Army in their statements have cited personal animosity, enmity, as the reason behind the killings.

3,000 people from Tamil Nadu to attend Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam

Cast in the same mould as the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, the 10-day Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam will see nearly 3,000 people from Tamil Nadu, mostly Gujaratis settled in the southern State, participate. Inaugurated in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Somnath, sacred for the Hindus, the festival aims to showcase “age-old ties” and cultural links between the two coastal States of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra heat-stroke death toll rises to 13

As the heat stroke-related death toll of those who had attended the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai rose to 13, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has accused the ruling the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP dispensation of negligence and demanded the government be booked for culpable homicide.

SC directs Gyanvapi mosque caretakers and local authorities to meet on April 18 about facilitating wuzu

The Supreme Court on April 17 paved the way for the caretakers of the disputed Gyanvapi mosque to meet with local authorities on Tuesday (April 18) and reach a “congenial working arrangement” to facilitate worshippers to observe wuzu or ritual ablutions before prayer at the premises.

Airfares surge 40% to 60%, but India still wants to vacation abroad

As countries began to relax entry norms last year, some decided to immediately plan their travel and fulfil their pent-up desire for a foreign vacation, while many others put off a trip until airfares stabilised.

Panchayat elections should not create bitterness and discord, says President Droupadi Murmu

Panchayat elections should not be a cause of bitterness and discord among villagers, President Droupadi Murmu said while giving away the National Panchayat Awards on Monday and called for increased participation of women in panchayats.

With 10% cases at consumer forums from real estate sector, Centre to hold conference to address home buyers’ woes

As real estate cases comprise of around 10% of the total cases in various Consumer Commissions in the country, the Union Consumer Affairs Department has decided to hold a “large-scale conference” to redress consumer grievances in the real estate sector.

IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK | Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bnagalore by 8 runs in an IPL match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium grounds in Bengaluru on April 17, 2023..