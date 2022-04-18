Morning Digest | BRICS meet likely in June, India to attend China-hosted event; Two juveniles among 23 held in connection with Jahangirpuri violence; and more

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, China’s President Xi Jinping, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro pose for a photo at the BRICS summit in Brazil, on November 14, 2019. | Photo Credit: Reuters

April 18, 2022 07:45 IST

BRICS meet likely in June, India to attend China-hosted event

Weeks after the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Delhi, India has agreed to attend a virtual summit of leaders of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa grouping, likely to be held at the end of June, sources here have confirmed.

Two juveniles among 23 held in connection with Jahangirpuri violence

A day after communal clashes broke out in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, the Delhi Police on Sunday said that it has arrested 21 persons, 16 of whom are Muslims, in connection with the case and booked them under sections of rioting and criminal conspiracy. Police also said that two juveniles have also been apprehended.

Amid row over actual COVID-19 deaths, WHO Director General to visit India

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will be among the foreign guests to participate in the inauguration of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar on April 19. The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kashmir University PhD scholar arrested for ‘highly provocative and seditious’ magazine article

The J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA), constituted to investigate militancy-related cases, on Sunday arrested a Kashmiri scholar for his write-up published in 2011 by the magazine, The Kashmiri Walla.

Strict COVID-19 protocols for Delhi schools amid surge

With the number of COVID-19 cases witnessing an upward trend, students going back to school on April 18 after a four-day weekend will be met with schools enforcing stringent protocols to contain the spread of the virus if there is a breakout. Private schools have been advised to close the entire school or a concerned wing of the school if a COVID-19 case is reported.

China Eastern Airlines resumes Boeing 737-800 flights after March crash

China Eastern Airlines has started putting its Boeing 737-800 jetliners back in use for commercial flights less than a month since a crash killed 132 people and led the company to ground 223 of the aircraft, the carrier said on Sunday.

Yati Narasinghanand associate urges Hindus to have more children

An organisation associated with controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand on Sunday again urged Hindus to give birth to more children to avoid India becoming an Islamic country. The priest, who is out on bail in the Haridwar hate speech case, had earlier this month in Mathura urged Hindus to produce more children to prevent the country from becoming “Hindu-less” in the coming decades.

Retirement spree in Supreme Court may hit efforts to scale down pendency

The retirements in the topmost rung of the judiciary in 2022 would encompass changes in the powerful Supreme Court Collegium and see two new Chief Justices in a span of months. But the retirements come at a time when the court is in the process of steadying itself after particularly brutal waves of the pandemic. Even as the virus refuses to leave for good, the court continues to grapple with pendency.

IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans beat CSK by three wickets

Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by three wickets on Sunday. David Miller smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 94, while stand-in skipper Rashid Khan slammed a 21-ball 40 as GT chased down the total with one ball to spare.

IPL 2022 | Malik, Bhuvneshwar make it four in a row for Sunrisers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was at his miserly best while Umran Malik continued to spew venom as Sunrisers bowled the Kings for 151 at the DY Patil Stadium. Despite Kane Williamson perishing early, the Sunrisers batters ensured the chase remained in control, winning by seven wickets with as many balls to spare.