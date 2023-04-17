April 17, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:44 am IST

Delhi L-G flags ‘grave procedural lapses’ in calling one-day Assembly session; Kejriwal says he should hire constitutional advisor

A day before the special one-day session of the Delhi Assembly, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has flagged “grave procedural lapses” on part of the Delhi Government in convening the session, officials at the Raj Niwas here said on April 16.

Entire case is fabricated, I have answered all 56 questions, says Kejriwal after CBI questioning

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for over nine hours on Sunday, Apri l6, 2023, in the Delhi excise policy case. Speaking to the media from his residence after the questioning, Mr. Kejriwal said “the entire case is fabricated and they do not have any proof. It is a result of dirty politics”.

SIT confirms terror angle in Kozhikode train arson case

Establishing the Kozhikode train arson of April 2 as an act of terror, the Kerala Police’s special team has invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UAPA] against the prime suspect, Shahrukh Saifi, as his police custody ends in two days.

Congress ticket-screening committee members got ₹2 crore each, alleges Congress leader

The president of Hebri Block Congress in Udupi district and one of the aspirants for the Congress ticket from Karkala Assembly constituency Manjunath Poojary alleged on Sunday that money has been paid for issuing each ticket in the Congress and the members in the screening committee were the beneficiaries of that money as they have got ₹2 crore each.

Satya Pal Malik’s comments ‘vindicated’ our stand on Pulwama attack: Pakistan

The allegations of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik regarding the Pulwama attack of February 14, 2019, have proved the point that the Modi government has used the incident to “advance Hindutva agenda,” said the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan on April 16.

Maharashtra Opposition stages massive solidarity show at Nagpur rally

Amid a maze of speculation about the alleged fragility of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) troika, the Opposition staged a strong show of solidarity in Nagpur on April 16, with Sena (UBT) leader and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray taking on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of having transformed democracy into “a dahi handi, breaking governments wherever they saw an opportunity”.

Uttar Pradesh ministers defend State govt. on Atiq’s murder, term it ‘divine justice

While the Opposition leaders across the country condemned the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf on April 15 in front of TV cameras and described it as a failure of law and order and demanded the dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government, Ministers defended the State Government with some even calling the event ‘divine justice’. “

Japan’s Kishida vows safety of G-7 meetings after ‘smoke bomb’ attack

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a day after he was evacuated from an apparent attack, vowed on Sunday to do everything possible to ensure the safety of meetings of the Group of Seven industrial powers through next month.

The BJP will have to beat Karnataka’s 38-year-old electoral history

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has to face not only anti-incumbency in the ensuing Assembly elections scheduled on May 10, but also the State’s poll history, which shows that none of the ruling parties have retained power in the last 38 years.

IPL 2023 | Rajasthan Royals beats Gujarat Titans by three wickets

Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets in their Indian Premier League match in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

BCCI hikes cash prize for domestic tournaments

The BCCI on April 16 announced an increase in prize money for the domestic tournaments with the Ranji Trophy winners set to receive a whopping cash reward of ₹5 crore this year.

Cash-strapped Pakistan hikes petrol price by Rs. 10 per litre

Cash-strapped Pakistan has hiked petrol price by Rs. 10 per litre, amid the country’s ongoing economic crisis and steep currency devaluation, further burdening citizens who are already hit by skyrocketing inflation.