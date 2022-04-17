Morning Digest | India objects to WHO methodology for calculating COVID-19 death toll; Delhi, U.P. on high alert after violence; and more

A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from COVID-19, during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

April 17, 2022 07:51 IST

India objects to WHO methodology for calculating COVID-19 death toll

India has been in regular and in-depth technical exchange with the World Health Organization (WHO) on the issue of collecting and making public the COVID-19 death toll in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday in response to The New York Times article titled India Is Stalling the WHO’s Efforts to Make Global Covid Death Toll Public dated April 16.

Delhi, U.P. on high alert after violence during Hanuman Jayanthi procession

The national capital and adjoining regions of Uttar Pradesh were put on high alert on Saturday following a confrontation between two communities in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri during a “shobha yatra” on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Alleged stone throwing on a procession, which was part of the “yatra”, as it was passing by a mosque located in the C block is understood to have triggered the confrontation, which left several, including six police personnel, injured, a little after 6 p.m.

Congress, Trinamool register wins in bypolls; RJD wrests seat in Bihar

The ruling parties/alliances in West Bengal, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on Saturday won bypolls to one Lok Sabha and three Assembly seats while Bihar witnessed the principal Opposition party winning the lone Assembly seat up for grabs.

Cloud over child helpline 1098 as government mulls merging it with national emergency helpline 112

Childline 1098 is the country’s only dedicated helpline number for children and the entire child rights sector relies on it to provide assistance to them, but today a cloud hangs over its future as the government plans to merge it with national emergency helpline 112.

EU anti-fraud body accuses Marine Le Pen of embezzlement

The EU’s anti-fraud body has accused French far-right leader Marine Le Pen and associates of embezzling around 6,00,000 euros during their time as MEPs, French website Mediapart said Saturday, quoting a new report .The allegations come just over a week before Le Pen goes head-to-head with incumbent Emmanuel Macron in the second round of presidential elections.

North Korea tests new weapons system aimed at enhancing ‘tactical nukes’ efficiency: KCNA

North Korea has test-fired a new weapons system, under the supervision of leader Kim Jong Un, that it claims will boost the efficiency of its tactical nuclear weapons, state media said early Sunday.

UAPA slapped on Gorakhpur temple attack accused

The stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been invoked against the accused in the Gorakhnath Temple attack case .The Anti-terror Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police, which is investigating the case, produced accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) on Saturday. The court sent Abbasi to judicial custody for 14 days.

PM Modi calls for self-reliance, urges people to promote local products

India cannot afford to remain stagnant and has to become atmanirbhar (self-reliant), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while urging people to use and promote local products only .Mr. Modi was speaking after unveiling a 108-foot-tall statue of Lord Hanuman at Morbi in Gujarat via videoconference on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

HDFC Bank Q4 net rises 23% to ₹10,055 cr. on loan growth, lower provisions

The country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 23% jump in standalone net profit to ₹10,055.20 crore for the March quarter, led by growth in loan demand across categories and lower provisioning as bad loans were trimmed.

IPL 2022 | Captain Rahul and his Super Giants put Mumbai almost out of IPL

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul made batting look like a walk in the park with a 56-ball century in his 100th IPL game to put five-time champions Mumbai Indians all but out of the league with an 18-run win on Saturday.

Rahul’s unbeaten 60-ball 103, his third three-figure mark across all editions of IPL, propelled Lucknow to a commanding score of 199 for four and then his bowlers joined the party to restrict MI to 181 for nine in 20 overs.

IPL 2022 | RCB defeat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs

Dinesh Karthik batted with authority in his unbeaten 34-ball 66 before the bowlers staged a fine comeback as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 16 runs in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.