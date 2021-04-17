Morning digest: Polling for 45 Assembly seats begins in Bengal; Bharat Biotech to make 6 crore Covaxin doses by July, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The polling for the fifth phase of West Bengal assembly elections began at 7 am on Saturday, April 17, 2021 across 45 assembly segments amid tight security.

Actor Vivekh who suffered a massive heart attack on Friday, died early Saturday morning (4-35 a.m.), according to hospital sources. He was 59.

The Election Commission on Friday said it had seized cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and other freebies worth ₹1,001.43 crore meant for distribution to voters in the ongoing Assembly elections.

The production of indigenously developed Covaxin vaccine will be doubled by May-June and then increased nearly 6-7 fold by July-August 2021. Bharat Biotech makes 1 crore doses a month now. Production may reach nearly 10 crore doses a month by September, the Department of Biotechnology said on Friday.

India registered 2,33,728 new COVID-19 cases as of 11.45 p.m. on April 16, the highest single-day spike so far. As many as 1,338 deaths were recorded on the day.

The Election Commission of India has deployed 1,071 companies of Central forces for polling in 45 Assembly seats across six districts of West Bengal on Saturday.

The U.S. decision to pull out all forces from Afghanistan is a “big step” which will have deep consequences, said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who called for a “responsible drawdown” of American and NATO forces.

Twenty five girls from seven cities set out to interview their peers to record the impact of COVID-19 on their lives and found that adolescent girls were grappling with an increased pressure to get married, spent longer hours on household chores, lacked tools to continue school education online, and reported an increase in gender-based violence.

The Assam Rifles faces the twin challenges of checking smuggling and preventing illegal crossings into Mizoram even while overseeing the much-delayed and ambitious Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project.

Deepak Chahar’s inspiring spell of swing bowling set up Chennai Super Kings’ facile win over Punjab Kings to help the three-time champion open its account in IPL-14.

A report prepared by the Concerned Citizens’ Group, led by former external affairs minister Yashwant Sinha, has said Kashmiri Pandits, who did not migrate from the Kashmir Valley even at the peak of militancy, “were being continuously ignored in the plans of the government for the economic rehabilitation of the community.”

British actor Helen McCrory, who starred in the television show “Peaky Blinders” and the “Harry Potter” movies, has died, her husband said Friday. She was 52 and had been suffering from cancer.