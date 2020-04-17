Morning digest: India pegs COVID-19 fatality rate at 3.3%, patients suffer as Mumbai runs out of beds in ICUs, and more

Coronavirus | India pegs fatality rate at 3.3%

India registered over 800 COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, with the tally touching 12,759 cases and 420 deaths. These include over 10,824 active cases. A total of 1,541 people have been cured and discharged and one had migrated. The total number of cases include 76 foreign nationals.

Non-COVID-19 patients suffer as Mumbai runs out of beds in ICUs

A 42-year-old Unani practitioner from Mumbai’s Govandi area with severe breathlessness, diarrhoea and failing kidney function had to wait nearly 30 hours to get an Intensive Care Unit bed with dialysis facility. By the time he got it on Thursday morning at the SL Raheja Hospital in Mahim, his condition was critical.

Trump gives governors 3-phase plan to reopen economy

President Donald Trump gave governors a road map on Thursday for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out a phased approach to restoring normal activity in places that have strong testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

All residents of Indore set to be screened for Influenza-Like Illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness

As Indore grapples with a high fatality rate from COVID-19, the city administration is surveying all residents for Influenza-Like Illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARIs) to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. The rate had shot up to 12% recently, the highest in the country.

Seafarers may return in three phases

The government is working on a plan to allow seafarers to return to India in three phases. This includes allowing mariners on ships that are already at Indian ports to disembark when the lockdown is partially eased on April 20. The standard operating procedure to facilitate return of seafarers is likely to be finalised by Friday, a top source at the Shipping Ministry told The Hindu.

U.K. extends lockdown measures for at least 3 more weeks

Britain extended its nationwide lockdown for at least another 3 weeks on Thursday, as stand-in leader Dominic Raab ordered Britons to stay at home to prevent the spread of a coronavirus outbreak which has already claimed over 138,000 lives globally.

Army special trains to meet operational needs on northern, eastern borders

To meet the operational requirements on the northern and eastern borders during the lockdown period, the Army has decided to run two military special trains on April 17 and 18, Army sources said on Thursday. Separately, the Army issued fresh instructions to personnel on work and movement in compliance with the extended lockdown.

Mumbai students develop AI-based voice tool to detect COVID-19

A university in Rome is conducting a pilot run for a patented artificial intelligence-based tool developed by three biotechnology students and a professor from Mumbai, which they claim can test COVID-19 through voice-based diagnosis using a smartphone.

More travel time, no frills, higher fare are new normal

Passengers taking a flight must prepare for a longer travel time, temperature checks, fewer frills on board and possibly higher air fares, as airlines, airports and the government work to ensure physical distancing, hand hygiene and sanitised environment to keep the novel coronavirus infection at bay once the lockdown is lifted.

Zoom rolls out new measures as security fears mount

Videoconferencing platform Zoom is rolling out a number of measures meant to stem criticism over how it has handled security as users flock to the application during the coronavirus pandemic.