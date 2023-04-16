April 16, 2023 07:06 am | Updated 07:06 am IST

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire at them near a medical college here on April 15 night.

Chinese dual use facilities in Myanmar and Sri Lanka raises security concerns in India

The construction of a military and dual use facility on Coco Islands in Myanmar and a proposed remote satellite receiving ground station system in Sri Lanka, both coming up with Chinese help, have raised concerns in India of possible surveillance across the region.

Opposition targets PM Modi over Satya Pal Malik’s claims on Pulwama attack

Opposition parties on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Governor Satya Pal Malik’s allegations, including one in which he claimed that Mr. Modi had asked him to keep quiet after Mr. Malik told him that the Pulwama terror strike happened because the Centre did not provide aircraft to transport CRPF jawans from Jammu to Srinagar despite intelligence inputs about threats.

Satya Pal Malik’s frequently changing statements raise issues of credibility: BJP

BJP’s IT cell in-charge, Amit Malviya, in a series of three tweets, reacted to former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the Pulwama attack, saying that Mr. Malik’s frequent changes of statements “raises serious questions on his credibility”.

Top-notch ‘aspirational’ toilets to usher in change

The Centre has asked all cities and urban local bodies to ensure that a quarter of all new restrooms are ‘aspirational’, with features like bathing cubicles and touchless flushing; they will also be on Google Maps

Dalits, tribals batting for higher reservation in Rajasthan are challenging the Congress

Asserting themselves ahead of the State Assembly election due this year, Dalits and tribals in Rajasthan are batting for higher reservations in jobs and education, proportional to the rise in their population, and are also pitching for separate welfare measures.

SC forms new Constitution Bench to hear same-sex marriage case

The Supreme Court on April 15, 2023 announced the formation of a new Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to hear a series of petitions seeking legal recognition of same sex marriages.

A day before CBI questioning, BJP says Kejriwal ‘trembling with fear’

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received a summons from the CBI to appear on Sunday for questioning in the excise policy case, the BJP on Saturday launched scathing attacks at him and said that he was “trembling with fear”.

CBI searches properties of Trinamool leaders in West Bengal recruitment scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has stepped up the investigation into the recruitment scam by conducting searches at multiple places in Kolkata and several districts in West Bengal over the past two days.

Rajasthan Congress to hold one-on-one dialogue with MLAs to get feedback

Amid the stand-off between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee decided to hold feedback meetings on local issues through one-on-one dialogue, with the party MLAs and Independents supporting the ruling party.

U.S. should stop ‘encouraging’ war in Ukraine, says Brazil’s Lula

Brazil’s President said on April 15 that the U.S. should stop “encouraging war” in Ukraine, as he wrapped a state visit to China in which he has strengthened economic ties with his country’s main trading partner.

At least 11 killed, dozens injured after tractor-trolley falls off bridge in Shahjahanpur

At least eleven people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured after a tractor-trolley fell off a bridge on Saturday in Shahjahanpur of Uttar Pradesh.

Do not ask me about Annamalai, says Edappadi Palaniswami

Responding to a question that Mr. Annamalai said he would release the corruption list of major parties that had ruled the State, Mr. Palaniswami said he did not know whether Annamalai had released a corruption list. “Through the media, I came to know that it was a property list. We’ll see once he’s released it. Don’t ask me about Mr. Annamalai. I have been in politics for the past 50 years, and I know what is going to happen. Through giving interviews like this, Mr. Annamalai is trying to become a big leader,” he said.

Air India to sport new cabin crew uniform, interiors soon

Air India will soon have a new colour scheme and insignia that will decorate its aircraft along with new designs for cabin interiors and crew uniforms, CEO Campbell Wilson informed employees in an internal communication.

IPL 2023 | Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by 2 wickets

Invited to bat, Lucknow Super Giants posted 159 for 8 with captain K.L. Rahul top-scoring with 74 off 56 balls. Punjab Kings chased down the target with three balls to spare.