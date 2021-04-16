Morning digest: Mumbai-based Haffkine gets Centre’s nod to produce Covaxin; Centre to push High Court judges' appointments, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Haffkine Biopharma Corporation, Mumbai, has received permission from the Union government to manufacture Covaxin, an anti-coronavirus vaccine of Bharat Biotech, on technology transfer basis.

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid in connection with an FIR alleging “criminal conspiracy” in a north-east Delhi riots case.

India registered 2,16,642 new COVID-19 cases as of 11.15 p.m. IST on April 15. As many as 1,153 deaths were also recorded on the day. The country has so far reported a total of 1,42,87,740 cases and 1,74,306 deaths.

The National Pension System (NPS) will no longer compel investors to convert 40% of their accumulated retirement corpus into an annuity, as poor yields on annuities and high inflation are translating into negative returns, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Chairman, Supratim Bandyopadhyay, said on Thursday.

With State governments announcing lockdowns and curfews in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, migrant workers could once again be staring at loss of wages and lack of social protections, labour union leaders and activists said on Thursday.

The Union government on Thursday offered to decide in three months the Supreme Court Collegium recommendations for appointment of judges in the High Courts pending with it for over half a year.

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday asked the Foreign Office to clear India’s “misunderstanding” about the court’s jurisdiction to hear the Kulbhushan Jadhav case to implement the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Nearly half the women from 57 developing countries do not have the right to make decisions regarding their bodies, including using contraception, seeking healthcare or even on their sexuality, according to the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) flagship State of World Population Report 2021 titled ‘My Body is My Own’ launched on Thursday.

Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde on Thursday said time has come for India to have a woman Chief Justice of India. Heading a Special Bench, Chief Justice Bobde however said women lawyers refuse offers of High Court judgeships citing familial responsibilities.

Jaydev Unadkat's sensational spell with the new ball broke the back of the formidable batting line-up of Delhi Capitals at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. And it was another expensive player — Chris Morris, the most expensive in IPL history, in fact — that got RR home by three wickets with an unbeaten 36 off 18 balls.