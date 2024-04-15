April 15, 2024 06:18 am | Updated 06:18 am IST

BJP manifesto drops NRC, says CAA to give citizenship to all ‘eligible persons’

The BJP has dropped compilation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) from its manifesto that was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14. NRC was one of the prominent poll promises in the party’s 2019 manifesto. The 2024 manifesto, however, mentions “implementation of the CAA.”

Biden tells Netanyahu U.S. would not take part in Israeli counter strike against Iran

U.S. President Joe Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States would not participate in any Israeli counter-offensive against Iran, a White House official said on Sunday. In a statement issued late on Saturday following the attacks, Mr. Biden said he told Mr. Netanyahu that Israel had "demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks."

BJP can’t be trusted, its manifesto is just a pack of lies: Mallikarjun Kharge

Criticising the Modi-led government for its failure to fulfil past poll promises such as providing two crore jobs annually and doubling the income of farmers, the Congress chief says the BJP’s manifesto is silent on issues such as rising food prices and unemployment; he also asserts the INDIA bloc’s main aim is to safeguard the Constitution and democracy.

Manipur police register Zero FIRs over killings of two Kuki-Zo men

The Manipur police have now registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) over the killings of two Kuki-Zo village volunteers on Saturday, following which their bodies were allegedly mutilated, as per videos circulating on social media. A police source said Zero FIRs were registered at the Kangpokpi police station on Sunday.

Hundreds greet Prime Minister at his first Mangaluru roadshow

Boosting the morale of BJP workers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Mangaluru late on Sunday. Hundreds of admirers of Mr. Modi and party workers greeted the PM with flower petals. The roadshow started from Lady Hill around 7.45 p.m. and passed through Lalbagh, Ballalbagh, and PVS Circ le to reach Navbharat Circle. It ended around 8.45 p.m.

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Channi, youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar in Congress list of 10 Lok Sabha candidates

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students’ union chief Kanhaiya Kumar are among the 10 Lok Sabha candidates that the Congress announced on Sunday. Apart from three seats in Delhi, where the party is contesting the Lok Sabha election in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the party announced six seats in Punjab and one seat of Uttar Pradesh.

Lok Sabha polls | In battlefield West U.P., deep-rooted fault lines set tone of poll discourse

There is no dearth of contentious and polarising issues in the crucial battlefield of western Uttar Pradesh, which has a sizable Muslim electorate, and the increasingly vehement nature of political discourse here seems to reflect the deep-rooted communal fault lines in the region. However, there is a marked shift on the ground - candidates cutting across party lines are reaching out to Hindu voters unlike ever before.

Speedy recovery wishes pour in for A.P. Chief Minister

Messages wishing a speedy recovery to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy poured in from various quarters on Apil 14 (Sunday). Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured in a stone-pelting incident during his ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus yatra in Vijayawada on Saturday evening.

Iran-Israel tensions | British jets countered Iranian attack drones, says Rishi Sunak

The U.K’s Royal Air Force (RAF) participated in taking down drones launched at Israel by Iran, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on April 14. Ahead of a meeting with the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies, Mr. Sunak called for calm. Israel said that it had countered 99% of the more than 300 drones and missiles fired towards it by Iran and its allies, presumably in retaliation for Israel’s April 1 attack on Iran’s embassy in Damascus, which killed 12 people including two senior IRGC Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials.

MI vs CSK | Rohit Sharma’s fighting century in vain as Chennai Super Kings win by 20 runs

Opener Rohit Sharma’s valiant second Indian Premier League (IPL) century went in vain as a four-wicket haul from Matheesha Pathirana managed to restrict a power-packed Mumbai Indians (MI) line-up to 186/6 in their 20 overs and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a 20-run win at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.