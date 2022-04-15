Morning Digest | Four militants behind J&K targeted killings shot dead; Covaxin trials in U.S. put on hold, and more

Family members at the funeral of Satish Kumar Singh in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Thursday. He was killed by militants on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AFP

April 15, 2022 07:46 IST

Four dead in Shopian shoot-out behind migrant killing: police

Four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, who were behind the recent targeted killings of non-locals, were killed in an operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Thursday. Three soldiers, on their way to the encounter site, were killed when their vehicle met with an accident.

U.S. FDA puts on hold Covaxin’s phase 2/3 clinical trials

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has put on hold the phase 2/3 clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in the U.S. Bharat Biotech’s partner in the U.S. Ocugen in a release said it was informed by the USFDA that its phase 2/3 immuno-bridging and broadening study for Covaxin (BBV152), OCU-002, had been placed on clinical hold.

Twitter CEO tells employees company not ‘held hostage’ by Elon Musk offer: source

Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal sought to reassure employees during an all-hands meeting on April 14 that the company was not being “held hostage” by news of Elon Musk’s offer to buy the company, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

‘Terror group’ founder arrested for threatening Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

The Meghalaya police have arrested the founder of a new ‘terror’ group that had sent threat mails to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and others more than a week ago.

Supreme Court strikes down revised order on Dental Council

The Supreme Court has held that the right to establish an educational institution can be regulated to maintain academic standards. "Such regulatory measures must, in general, be to ensure the maintenance of proper academic standards, atmosphere and infrastructure and the prevention of maladministration," a Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao observed

CBI probe into Birbhum violence, Hanskhali rape in West Bengal gathers momentum

The probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in several cases in West Bengal has gathered momentum. The investigation is being carried out at three places at Bogtui in Birbhum, Hanskhali in Nadia and Jhalda in Purulia as per directions of Calcutta High Court.

Boeing to ground faulty MAX simulator

Pilot training can't be conducted for the safe return of Boeing 737 MAXs to the skies if the stick shaker in a simulator is faulty, the plane manufacturer has informed the DGCA, which barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying these planes following an inspection of a training facility.

Navy to acquire modified variants of indigenous helicopters for its ships

To meet its long pending requirement of Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH), the Navy is looking to procure variants of the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Light Utility Helicopters (LUH) modified for ship-based operations, according to defence sources.

Arunachal Pradesh grapples with inter-district boundary dispute too

An inter-district boundary row is as much of a niggle for Arunachal Pradesh as the dispute along certain stretches of its 804.1 km boundary with Assam.

BJP inducts former legislators ahead of Assembly polls in Gujarat

Ahead of the Assembly polls to be held later this year, the ruling BJP is inducting former legislators and local leaders in order to expand its base in the State where it’s in power since 1998.

Odisha woman resolved to raise ‘intersex’ baby

A woman in Odisha has resolved to raise her believed-to-be an intersex baby, (a baby born with a combination of male and female biological traits) as a single parent after the father apparently abandoned the newborn.

New Year dawns at protest site for many Sri Lankans

Scores of Sri Lankans on Thursday marked Sinhala and Tamil New Year at their agitation site in Colombo, as they relentlessly protest the Rajapaksa government’s “failed response” to the country’s crushing economic depression.