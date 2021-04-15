Morning digest: India reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths, U.K. PM Boris Johnson shortens India visit, and more

India reports nearly 2 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, over 1000 deaths
India registered 1,99,376 new COVID-19 cases on April 14. As many as 1,037 deaths were also recorded on the day as of data updated at 12.24 a.m. IST on April 15.
Modi calls off meeting with French FM; Boris Johnson shortens India visit
As the COVID-19 cases continued to surge, French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian’s scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to be cancelled as part of an effort to deal with the crisis, which could cast a cloud on other incoming and outgoing visits planned.
Imported Sputnik V to be available this quarter: Dr. Reddy’s
A day after India accorded emergency use authorisation to Sputnik V, marketing partner for the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said the imported product will be available in the country by this quarter.
Current rate of vaccination may not stem COVID-19 spread, show data
The current levels of vaccination are far from helping States see any respite from the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, shows an analysis of vaccination data from States. As of Wednesday, India had administered 111 million doses of vaccine and covered about 7% of the population with one dose.
Troop withdrawal from Afghanistan | Time to end America’s longest war, says Biden
President Joe Biden said Wednesday he will withdraw remaining U.S. troops from the “forever war” in Afghanistan, declaring that the Sept. 11 attacks cannot justify American forces still being there 20 years after the deadliest terror assault on the United States.
India, Russia diverge on Indo-Pacific strategy
India and Russia are “committed” to completing their contract for the S-400 missile system, due to be delivered to India at the end of the year, confirmed Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev, who said both countries oppose U.S. sanctions on the issue.
West Bengal Assembly Elections | I am addressing not only Muslim concerns but of all the poor and dispossessed: Abbas Siddique
ISF chief and Furfura Sharif peer Abbas Siddique says Mamata Banerjee’s politics affected brotherhood and amity between communities
State obliged to facilitate access to education: Supreme Court
Access to professional education is not government largesse, the Supreme Court said in a judgment. A Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah pronounced the verdict in favour of two students from Ladakh, who were nominated by the Union Territory administration for MBBS studies.
IPL 2021 | Maxwell and bowlers help Royal Challengers pip Sunrisers
From 96 for one, with David Warner at the crease, Sunrisers, shockingly, collapsed to 130 for eight, chasing 150. It was madness and mayhem out there. And RCB holding its nerve in the humdinger won by six runs in the IPL clash at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.
Daunte Wright killing | Cop who shot Black man arrested, charged with manslaughter
The white police officer whose fatal shooting of a young Black motorist during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb ignited three nights of protests and civil unrest was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter.