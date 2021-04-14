Morning Digest: Committed to framing rules for CAA, says Amit Shah; Maharashtra imposes ‘mini lockdown’, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the BJP-led Central government is committed to framing the rules for the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the only reason it was delayed was because of the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the full interview here.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a “mini lockdown” in the State for 15 days from 8 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the guidelines announced by the State government, Section 144 would be imposed for 15 days and no one would be allowed to move in public places without valid reason.

The U.S. will begin its drawdown of troops in Afghanistan before May 1 and complete the process before September 11, according to a senior U.S. administration official. There are between 2,500 and 3,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan at present.

With 1,85,190 new COVID-19 cases reported as of 11.15 p.m. IST on April 13, India registered its highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. As many as 1,026 deaths were also recorded on the day. The number of daily deaths surged to its highest in nearly six months.

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) dithers over demands to postpone or cancel Board examinations, at least four State Boards whose exams were originally supposed to begin this month have already announced plans to reschedule in the light of the surge in COVID-19 cases. However, the Education Ministry seems to be taking a wait-and-watch stance on the CBSE’s examinations, which are scheduled to begin on May 4.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned its hearing of a plea by Zakia Jafri, wife of slain MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the SIT's clean chit to then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots.

Three fishermen were killed and nine others are missing after their mechanised fishing boat capsized when it was hit by a container vessel early on April 13 off Mangaluru.

Rohit’s side suffers a collapse — from 86 for one to 152 — but suffocates Kolkata’s chase in back-10, thanks to Chahar, Krunal, Bumrah and Boult.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will virtually meet on Saturday to discuss the second wave of COVID-19, party sources confirmed on Tuesday. The party’s internal polls to elect a president by June may also come up for discussion. However, the prospect of holding a Congress session or mass gathering in the current scenario looks difficult.

U.S President Joe Biden has asked his Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin for a summit level meeting in a third country, in the next few months, according to the White House.