‘Non-vegetarian food during Navratri’ | PM Modi’s remarks on choice of food infantile, says Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on “which leader ate what and in which month” are signs of “panic” and reflect a “sick mindset”, the Congress said on Friday. The principal Opposition party was responding to a comment made by the Prime Minister, earlier in the day while addressing a rally at Udhampur in Jammu. He had taken a dig at Opposition leaders for uploading videos of them eating non-vegetarian food during the Hindu auspicious period of Navratras or cooking mutton and eating it during the holy month of Shravan.

CSDS-Lokniti 2024 pre-poll survey | BJP has an edge, but a tough fight is possible

Three weeks before the 2024 general election was to commence, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) enjoyed a comfortable 12 percentage point lead over the rival alliance, INDIA, according to the CSDS-Lokniti pre-poll survey. The Narendra Modi factor continues to play a major role in providing the NDA with its advantage. However, livelihood-related issues are emerging as major concerns in this election. Dissatisfaction over unemployment and inflation among sections of the society indicates that a tough fight is on the cards.

SC judge’s oral comment triggers online vitriol against him

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah’s oral remark “we will rip you apart” directed at the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority (Ayurveda and Unani Services) during the Patanjali contempt case hearing in the Supreme Court has triggered online vitriol against the judge.

Arrest of Bengaluru blast accused from Bengal triggers war of words between TMC and BJP

The arrest of two accused in the Bengaluru cafe blast case from West Bengal on Friday ahead of the Lok Sabha polls triggered a war of words between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the State.

Trump pushes Arizona lawmakers to ‘remedy’ state abortion ruling that he says ‘went too far’

Former President Donald Trump urged Arizona lawmakers on Friday to swiftly “remedy” the state Supreme Court ruling allowing prosecutors to enforce a near—total abortion ban that he declared anew “went too far.”

Lufthansa stops using Iran airspace, keeps halt on Tehran flights

German airline Lufthansa said Friday its planes would no longer use Iranian airspace as it extended a suspension on flights to and from Tehran amid soaring tensions in West Asia. Its subsidiary Austrian Airlines followed suit. In a statement, Austrian Airlines cited “the current situation in the Middle East”.

ED attaches assets of former West Bengal Minister in PDS scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets valued at ₹50.47 crore belonging to former West Bengal Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick in connection with the investigation into the public distribution system scam.

CSDS-Lokniti 2024 pre-poll survey | Satisfaction and discontent: the dual narrative of PM Modi’s governance

The performance of the Modi government has emerged as an important electoral issue. The BJP is keen to highlight its achievement to show that voters are fully satisfied with the policies and programmes introduced by the BJP-NDA government in the past ten years. The Opposition, on the contrary, is interested in focusing on social disquiet, economic hardship, and political anxieties to pose a serious challenge to the ruling party.

King of leopard print, Italy’s Roberto Cavalli dies at 83

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, whose penchant for python and flamboyant animal prints made him the darling of the international jet set for decades, died Friday at 83, the luxury company said. “From humble beginnings in Florence Mr. Cavalli succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all,” said the company.

IMF confirms Kristalina Georgieva for second 5-year term

The IMF executive board confirmed Friday that it had reappointed Kristalina Georgieva to serve for a second five-year term running the international financial institution. The decision means that Ms. Georgieva, who was the sole candidate to lead the International Monetary Fund, will continue in office when her current term ends on September 30, 2024. The decision was taken by consensus, the IMF said in a statement confirming the board’s decision.

IPL-17: LSG vs DC | Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep steer DC to their second win of season

Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk announced himself with a belligerent half-century on his IPL debut after spinner Kuldeep Yadav dazzled with the ball as Delhi Capitals recorded a morale-boosting six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.

