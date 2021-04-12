Morning digest | India records 1.7 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 904 deaths; Opposition joins call to cancel board exams, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

India reported 1,69,899 fresh cases of COVID-19 as of 11.30 p.m. IST on April 11, marking the biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic last year. As many as 904 deaths were also recorded on the day.

Opposition politicians have joined the chorus of student voices worried about board examinations being held amid the surge of COVID-19 cases. Congress leaders called for cancellation of exams to be considered, warning that the Centre would hold legal liability if exam centres became hotspots.

Citing media reports of shortage of beds, oxygen supply, testing facilities and medicines amid the pandemic and rising cases and deaths, the Gujarat High Court late on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the worsening COVID-19 situation and listed the matter for urgent hearing on Monday morning.

With Maharashtra on the verge of a lockdown, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held a crucial meeting with the COVID task force of doctors and other municipal authorities as the State continued to reel under unprecedented case spikes.

For Class VII student Tejasvi Raj, doing his daily homework comes with the double challenge of being a visually impaired student in the COVID-19 era of virtual schooling. His screen reading software can’t access the PowerPoint presentation that his teachers had prepared for online school..

The south bank of Pangong Tso — one of the two locations from where Indian and Chinese troops disengaged in February has become a “no-man’s land” for the local cattle grazers of Chushul in Eastern Ladakh, the area’s councillor said.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday declared an “enduring and ironclad” American commitment to Israel, reinforcing support at a tense time in Israeli politics and amid questions about the Biden administration's efforts to revive nuclear negotiations with Israel's archenemy, Iran.

Gig-economy Western “Nomadland” won four prizes including best picture on Sunday at the British Academy Film Awards, which were handed out during a pandemic-curbed ceremony that recognized a diverse array of screen talent.

Nitish Rana had to endure a tough start to the 14th edition of the IPL after he tested positive for COVID-19 late last month. But on Sunday, the left-hander showed he had shrugged off the setback by scoring a brilliant 80 (56b, 9x4, 4x6) to set up Kolkata Knight Riders’ 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Fresh investments rebounded strongly in the last quarter of 2020-21, with both private sector and government-backed capital spending taking off sharply for the first time in the pandemic-hit year, even as the project execution ratio, which denotes actual ground-level action, hit a five-year high.