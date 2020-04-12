Morning digest: Without lockdown, India would have seen over 8 lakh cases by April 15, says Health Ministry; USA logs world's highest coronavirus death toll and more

With India recording a first-time-ever three-digit rise in the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry on Saturday said that had a lockdown not been imposed, the country would have been staring at least 8,00,000 cases by April 15. The Ministry reported over 7,200 cases on Saturday.

The United States surpassed Italy on Saturday as the country with the highest reported coronavirus death toll, recording more than 20,000 deaths since the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.

Dhaka Bangladesh has executed a former military captain for his involvement in the 1975 coup in which the country’s founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated, nearly four-and-a-half decades after the massacre. Abdul Majed was hanged at the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj at 12:01 AM (local time) on Sunday, bdnews24.com reported. Jailor Mahbubul Islam said that Mazed was executed by hanging.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organisation, tells The Hindu in an interview that the fight against COVID-19 is likely to be long-term, and lockdowns alone cannot be effective unless combined with other health measures.

A recent article published in the journal Science has shown that the already-promising drug candidate remdesivir, on trial now, exhibits promising activity against the COVID-19 causing virus and might work well in retarding virus replication.

At least six staff members of the Taj group of hotels in Mumbai have been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19. The Taj Mahal Palace, The President, Taj Lands End, Taj Santacruz and Ginger Andheri have offered their premises to the medical fraternity and health workers.

The State government has extended the lockdown in view of coronavirus up to April 30. A resolution to the effect was adopted at Saturday’ Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and sent to the Centre. Earlier, the lockdown had been declared till April 14.

The cash-rich Indian Premier League’s 13th edition on Saturday headed towards an indefinite postponement as the country braced for a lockdown extension to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report from the West Bengal government regarding dilution of lockdown measures that could have resulted in spread of the COVID-19 infection. The MHA alleged that the State police were allowing religious congregations and distribution of free rations by political representatives, spurring the spread of the virus.

The suspension of passenger train services as part of the ongoing countrywide lockdown has left several cancer patients from Punjab’s Malwa region struggling to reach Bikaner in Rajasthan for their treatment. The poor patients, who boarded the Jodhpur passenger train — known locally as the ‘cancer train’ — from Punjab’s Bathinda to travel to the more affordable Acharya Tulsi Regional Cancer Treatment and Research Centre (RCC) across the State border, have now been left with little option but to look for local treatment options.