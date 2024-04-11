April 11, 2024 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST

Q4 GDP growth may throw up a positive surprise at 6.5%-7%

India’s GDP growth in the January to March 2024 quarter is likely to turn out to be higher than the 5.9% uptick penned in by the National Statistical Office (NSO), possibly in the range of 6.5% to 7%, which would translate into a positive surprise for the official 7.6% growth estimate for 2023-24.

6,000 workers from India to be brought to Israel during April-May

More than 6,000 Indian workers will arrive in Israel during April and May to help the country’s construction sector meet a labour shortage following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict. They will be will be brought to Israel on “air shuttle” following a joint decision by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Finance Ministry and the Construction and Housing Ministry on subsidising charter flights, a statement issued by the Israeli government late Wednesday said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk to visit India this month; to meet PM Modi

American electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk is visiting India later this month to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is likely to announce the company’s investment plans in the country, according to sources. Mr. Musk, who has described as a ‘natural progression’ to provide Tesla electric vehicles in India, is likely to be accompanied by other company executives during the visit that is expected in the week of April 22, a source said.

Biden says he’s considering Australia’s request to drop prosecution of Wikileaks founder Assange

President Joe Biden said on April 10 that he is considering a request from Australia to drop the decade-long U.S. push to prosecute Wikileaks founder Julian Assange for publishing a trove of American classified documents. For years, Australia has called on the U.S. to drop its prosecution against Mr. Assange, an Australian citizen who has fought U.S. extradition efforts from prison in the U.K. Asked about the request on April 10, as he hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for an official visit, Mr. Biden said, “We’re considering it.”

Anonymous political posters, hoardings not allowed: Election Commission

Cracking down on anonymous political hoardings, the Election Commission (EC) has sought the disclosure of names of their publishers and printers for traceability and accountability. Disclosure of identity of publishers was crucial for “regulating campaign financing and fixing of responsibility in case the content is found unbecoming of the framework of the Model Code of Conduct or the statutory provisions, the poll body said.

U.N. climate chief says two years to save the planet

Governments, business leaders and development banks have two years to take action to avert far worse climate change, the U.N.’s climate chief said on April 10, in a speech that warned global warming is slipping down politicians’ agendas. Scientists say halving climate-damaging greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 is crucial to stop a rise in temperatures of more than 1.5 degrees Celsius that would unleash more extreme weather and heat.

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns, quits AAP

Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Wednesday resigned from his post and also gave up his primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying he had joined a party that was born out of the movement against corruption but had itself got stuck in the “quicksand of corruption”.

World Athletics introduces prize money at the Olympics; Paris winners to get $50,000

Track and field is set to become the first sport to introduce prize money at the Olympics, with World Athletics saying Wednesday it would pay $50,000 to gold medalists in Paris. The move is a symbolic break with the amateur past of the Olympics in one of the games’ most-watched events.

IPL-17 GT vs RR | Titans pull-off last ball thriller in Jaipur

Gujarat Titans came back from nowhere to pull off a thrilling three-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday, ending the hosts’ unbeaten run in the tournament. Sanju Samson (68 not out off 38) and Riyan Parag (76 off 48) continued their red hot form in the competition with disdainful half-centuries as Rajasthan Roylals reached 196 for three after being put in to bat.

After Russian oil, India raises sanctions over Russian diamonds with Europe

Faced with mounting losses and consignment delays due to new European Union-G7 sanctions, Indian diamond exporters are calling for a separate screening process to be set up in India, so that the newly mandated procedures for exports to Western countries can be processed smoothly.

With eyes on China, U.S. and Japan vow new security collaboration

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised a “new era” of U.S.-Japan strategic cooperation on Wednesday, laying out a series of projects from co-development of missiles to manned moon landings, while condemning China’s escalatory behavior in the region.

