Morning digest | Vaccinations cross 10 crore doses despite the recent dip, Assamese Muslims plan ‘mini NRC’, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Amidst complaints of vaccine shortages raised by several States, India crossed a milestone of administering 10 crore doses as on Saturday. The Health Ministry claimed that India had administered these doses within 85 days, faster than the United States' 89 days and China's 103 days.

Assamese Muslims have decided to prepare their own “mini NRC” in order to distinguish the indigenous followers of Islam from Bengal-origin migrant Muslims residing in Assam.

Since the first COVID-19 case was reported in India, the next four weeks will be the defining period in terms of how successful India’s COVID-19 response will be in controlling the ongoing, uncontrollable surge in virus spread across many States. Dr. Giridhara Babu, epidemiologist at the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Bengaluru explains the possible reasons for the sudden surge and how the steep increase in cases can strain the healthcare system leading to more deaths.

Five people were killed in two separate incidents of firing during elections at Sitalkuchi Assembly in north Bengal on Saturday sending shockwaves across the State where voting for four more phases is yet to be held.

India registered 1,52,419 new COVID-19 cases on April 10. As many as 837 deaths were also recorded on the day. Daily infections in the country crossed the 1.25 lakh mark for the fourth consecutive day on April 10.

Reports emerged of more than 80 killed in the latest bloodletting by Myanmar’s military, as the country’s own Ambassador to the United Nations called for “strong action” against the junta.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to help Republicans win seats in Congress in 2022 elections but lashed out at two top party figures, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence, at a donor retreat.

Real Madrid continued its impressive run on Saturday, going top of the Spanish league with a 2-1 win over Barcelona in what may have been Lionel Messi’s last league clásico.

Suresh Raina marked his return with a trademark fifty. All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran reprised their exploits from the United Arab Emirates. And Moeen Ali made a significant contribution with the willow on his Chennai Super Kings debut. Still, such was the onslaught by the Delhi Capitals opening combination that it chased down a target of 189 without any fuss to begin its campaign on a high.

India and China have agreed at the 11th Corps Commanders talks that the completion of disengagement in “other areas” would pave the way for the two sides “to consider de-escalation of forces and ensure full restoration of peace and tranquillity and enable progress in bilateral relations”.

The population of dolphins in Chilika, India’s largest brackish water lake, and along the Odisha coast has doubled this year compared with last year. The wildlife wing of the State Forest and Environment Department released the final data on the dolphin census conducted in January and February this year, indicating a spectacular growth in numbers.