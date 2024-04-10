April 10, 2024 06:53 am | Updated 06:53 am IST

Modi’s Chennai roadshow – yet another reflection of the BJP’s ‘southern push’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Tamil Nadu on April 9 and April 10 to drum up support for his party in the Lok Sabha election has only reinforced the perception that the BJP is devoting greater amount of time and energy this time to make inroads into the southern State than in the past.

MHA orders withdrawal of 50 companies of Central forces from Manipur

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered the withdrawal of around 5,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel from Manipur. The two Lok Sabha seats in the violence-hit State will witness polling on April 19 and April 26. The MHA has been trying to optimise the presence of CAPFs across the country in the wake of the Lok Sabha election that commences on April 19 and will be held in seven phases till June 1.

At least 20 firms bought electoral bonds within 3 years of incorporation, a punishable offence: Data

Despite companies in existence for less than three years not being allowed to make political contributions — even through the electoral bonds route — data shows that at least 20 newly incorporated firms purchased poll bonds worth about ₹103 crore. At the time when they purchased their first electoral bonds, five of these firms were in existence for less than a year, seven of them were a year old and the eight others had only completed two years.

States, UTs asked to submit data on heat stroke cases and deaths

States and Union Territories are to submit data on heat stroke cases and deaths, emergency attendance and total deaths on the Integrated Health Information Portal (IHIP) while undertaking an investigation of suspected heat-related illness/death, said an advisory issued by the National Centre for Disease Control for State Health Department on Heat Wave Season 2024.

EC asks CBDT to verify Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s poll affidavit

The Election Commission (EC) has asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to verify any mismatch in information provided in the affidavit filed by Union Minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar while filing his nomination from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

Taliban restoring property to displaced Hindus and Sikhs: spokesman

The “Justice Ministry” of the Taliban in Kabul has started restoring property to displaced members of the Hindu and Sikh communities, a senior Taliban official has told The Hindu. Suhail Shaheen, Head of the Political Office of the Taliban said, the outfit had set up a commission to ensure return of Hindu and Sikh families who have played a historic role in the economy of Afghanistan.

Peter Higgs, who proposed existence of Higgs boson particle, has died at 94, university says

Nobel prize-winning physicist Peter Higgs, who proposed the existence of the so-called ”God particle” that helped explain how matter formed after the Big Bang, has died at age 94, the University of Edinburgh said Tuesday. The university, where Higgs was emeritus professor, said he died Monday “peacefully at home following a short illness.”

Digital forensics firm with iPhone cracking technology lists Enforcement Directorate as one of its clients

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is a client of a cyber forensics firm that has access to iPhone-cracking hardware, according to the firm’s website. Nextechno Gen, a Delhi-based firm, lists the ED as a client. It also has a section on its website dedicated to Cellebrite, an Israeli tech firm that has acquired a global reputation for being able to break into Apple Inc.’s iPhones, which are advertised as secure.

Turkiye and Israel announce trade barriers on each other as relations deteriorate over Gaza

Turkiye and Israel announced trade barriers on each other Tuesday as relations deteriorated further amid the war in Gaza. Turkiye, a staunch critic of Israel’s military actions in the territory, announced that it was restricting exports of 54 types of products to Israel with immediate effect. They include aluminum, steel, construction products, jet fuel and chemical fertilizers. In response, Israel said it was preparing a ban on products from Turkiye.

Simon Harris becomes Ireland’s new Prime Minister

Simon Harris on Tuesday became Ireland’s new prime minister, replacing Leo Varadkar after he abruptly quit last month citing personal and political reasons. Ireland’s parliament voted 88 to 69 in favour of Mr. Harris, 37, becoming “taoiseach” - a Gaelic word for “chieftain” or “leader” pronounced “tee-shock”.

IPL-17: PBKS vs SRH | Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by two runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday. Chasing 183 for a win, Punjab could only manage 180 for 6 with Shashank Singh top-scoring with 46 not out off 25 balls.

