Morning Digest | Pakistan PM Imran Khan ousted in no-trust vote; IAF completes inquiry into accidental missile firing incident, and more

April 10, 2022 07:30 IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ousted in no-trust vote

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence vote held in the early hours of April 10 after a day of high drama, becoming the first Premier in the country’s history to be sent home after losing the trust of the House.

IAF completes inquiry into accidental missile firing incident

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has completed inquiry into the accidental missile firing incident that caused a missile to land inside Pakistan territory on March 9 and it will be submitted to the government after internal review as per procedure, according to Defence sources.

SII, Bharat Biotech slash vaccine prices for pvt. hospitals

Pharma majors Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech on Saturday announced a steep reduction in prices of their COVID vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — available at private hospitals as the Union Health Ministry capped the service charges for the precautionary doses at ₹150.

NIA initiates probe against AQIS–affiliated module

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a probe into the activities of a module of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), which is affiliated to the banned outfit aI–Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS), in Assam.

GSLV with improved cryogenic upper stage getting ready

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) with improvements added to its cryogenic upper stage (CUS) is expected to be ready in the second half of this year. A high-level panel which examined last year's failed GSLV-F10/EOS-03 mission had recommended measures for making the CUS more robust. Indian Space Research Organisation's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) is tasked with making the required modifications to the cryogenic engine-powered upper stage of the GSLV Mk II rocket.

India’s founders did not create a unitary, monolith government: M.K. Stalin

The founders of our Constitution did not create a unitary, monolith government. The powers and functions were separated into three, and they were placed under the State List, the Concurrent List and the Union List. After the passing of Panchayat Raj Act, local self-government bodies were given rights and the powers were devolved. Hence, I said, villages must grow, and with the growth of villages, the State would grow, and with the growth of States, the nation would grow. The Union government is bent on decimating the villages and States of India. This is antithetical to the Constitution of India.

Offering, distributing freebies is a policy call of a political party: ECI

The poll body was replying to a petition filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay that the promise and distribution of “irrational freebies” by political parties amounted to bribery and unduly influencing voters. It vitiated free and fair elections in the country, the petition said.

Northeast opposes Hindi as compulsory school subject

The Centre’s move to make Hindi a compulsory language in schools across the eight States in the northeast has miffed various organisations in the region. Describing Hindi as “the language of India”, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Hindi would be made a must up to Class 10 in the region’s schools. He also said 22,000 teachers have been recruited to teach Hindi in the north-eastern States.

New Parliament promises improved accessibility

An accessibility audit by experts of the new Parliament building, which is scheduled to be completed by October, is underway, according to sources with knowledge of the exercise. The ramps at the entrances of the under-construction building have been reviewed and the audit process was still on, the sources said.

Interview | India should be thinking about greenhouse gas removal as an important area of research: Arunabha Ghosh

The increase in emissions in the last decade has been the highest ever, says CEO, Council for Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and member of a High-Level Expert Group constituted by United Nations Secretary General

Sri Lanka seeking $3 billion in months to stave off crisis: finance minister

Sri Lanka will need about $3 billion in external assistance within the next six months to help restore supplies of essential items, including fuel and medicines, to manage a severe economic crisis, its finance minister told Reuters on Saturday.

IPL 2022: RCB vs MI | RCB march on as MI lose four on trot

Mumbai Indians’ season of woes just got a tad worse after the five-time champions followed another high-profile team Chennai Super Kings to lose their fourth match on the bounce as Royal Challengers Bangalore cantered to an easy seven-wicket win in an IPL match on April 9.