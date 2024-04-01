April 01, 2024 06:34 am | Updated 06:34 am IST

Fund trail possible due to electoral bonds, shortcomings could be improved: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 31 rejected the suggestion that the electoral bond issue caused a setback to his government, saying no system is perfect and any shortcoming could be improved upon.

He also said those who are “dancing” over the matter will repent it.

Democracy is in danger, stresses Opposition at mega Delhi rally

Under the banner of “Loktantra Bachao” or “Save Democracy”, leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) stood united at Ramlila Maidan in solidarity with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who were arrested in separate cases by the Enforcement Directorate. The bloc also laid down their 2024 general election pitch calling it a “fight to save the Constitution”.

Now, GST probe into big corporates, major MNCs needs a ‘written approval’

The Department of Revenue has asked the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) officials to seek a prior written nod of zonal Chief Commissioners before initiating any investigation in cases relating to big industrial houses and major multinational corporations (MNCs), as well as “sensitive matters or matters with national implications”.

What about incursions by China, Congress asks PM after his attack on Katchatheevu issue

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attack on the Congress on the Katchatheevu issue, the Congress on March 31 hit back at the government, questioning Mr. Modi on China’s “incursions” into the Indian territory in the last few years, and the increased “belligerence” of “otherwise friendly neighbours like Nepal, Bhutan, and Maldives” under his leadership.

Sudden rain, storm damage Guwahati airport, several flights diverted

A sudden downpour accompanied by a storm wreaked havoc at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on March 31, prompting the authorities to briefly halt operations and divert six flights to other destinations, a senior official said.

BJP continues to face protests in Gujarat over candidate selection

Even as Kshatriya communities continued their protests against BJP candidate Parshottam Rupala over his controversial remarks about former princely families, the BJP was faced with another hurdle as party workers of two different groups clashed over the candidate in Amreli.

Letter by advocates to the CJI is an attempt to misguide people, says lawyers’ union

The recent letter by a group of lawyers, including senior Supreme Court advocates Harish Salve and Adish Agarwala, to the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, on safeguarding the judiciary, is a direct fallout of the exposure of corruption in the apex court’s verdict on electoral bonds, the Left-leaning All India Lawyers Union (AILU) in a statement.

Walkovers in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly seats give NDA psychological edge in Northeast

The uncontested victory for 10 BJP candidates in Arunachal Pradesh appears to have given a psychological edge to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) across the northeast ahead of the first phase of polling on April 19.

Over 60 products from across India earn GI tags

Over 60 products from across India, including the famous Banaras Thandai, have been given the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. This is the first time such a large number of GI tags have been given at a go, a senior official from the Geographical Indications registry said. He also said that more States were coming forward and filing applications to get a GI tag for some of their traditional and historic products.

In setback to Turkey’s Erdogan, opposition makes huge gains in local election

With more than 90% of ballot boxes counted, incumbent Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, of the Republican People’s Party, or CHP, was leading by a wide margin in Turkey’s largest city and economic hub, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency. Mansur Yavas, the mayor of the capital, Ankara, retained his seat with a stunning 25-point difference over his challenger, the results indicated.

IPL-17 | A capital performance sees Delhi trump the Super Kings

Half-centuries from David Warner (52, 35b, 5x4, 3x6) and Rishabh Pant (51, 32b, 4x4, 3x6), followed by Khaleel Ahmed’s brilliant first spell (3-1-9-2) helped Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs for its first win of the season at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Sunday.

GT vs SRH | Meticulous Titans clear the Sunrisers test in flying colours

One of Gujarat Titans’ hallmarks over the last two seasons has been its ability to successfully play the long game. On Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, this facet shone again as GT beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

