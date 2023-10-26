Morning Digest | A month after suspension, India resumes visas for Canadians in some categories; PM Modi to attend inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, and more

October 26, 2023 06:28 am | Updated 06:28 am IST

A month after suspension, India resumes visas for Canadians in some categories

India on October 25 resumed visa services in certain categories for Canadian citizens, nearly a month after they were suspended in the aftermath of Canada’s allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and a week after 41 Canadian diplomats left India, in accordance with New Delhi’s demand.

PM Modi to attend inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The office bearers of Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra along with religious leaders went to invite the PM. The foundation stone of the Ram temple was laid by Mr. Modi on August 5, 2020.

Muslim man beaten to death by mob in Hapur district of U.P.

Tension have gripped a Hapur village after a 25-year-old Muslim youth was beaten to death by an angry mob on Tuesday. In the aftermath of the killing, tempers are high in the area, and the district administration has been forced to depute additional forces, including a battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) to control any potential communal flare-ups.

Rahul Gandhi interviews Satyapal Malik, asks him about Pulwama, Adani

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked if his conversation with former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Governor Satyapal Malik increased the workload of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sri Lanka allows Chinese research ship to dock as India’s security concerns grow

A Chinese research ship docked at a Sri Lankan port on October 25, likely adding to neighbouring India’s concerns about China’s growing influence in the Indian Ocean. China has been trying to expand its influence in Sri Lanka, which is located on one of the world’s busiest shipping routes in what India considers part of its strategic backyard.

Paralympics champion Sumit Antil breaks world record, leads India’s 30-medal haul in Asian Para Games

Reigning Paralympics champion Sumit Antil on Wednesday bettered his own javelin throw F64 world record with a stunning 73.29m effort on way to winning gold as he led India’s whopping 30-medal haul on the third day of competitions at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

Mike Johnson, a staunch conservative from Louisiana, is elected House Speaker with broad GOP support

Republicans eagerly elected Rep. Mike Johnson as House Speaker on October 25, elevating a deeply conservative but lesser-known leader to the seat of U.S. power and ending for now the political chaos in their majority.

Civilian casualties in ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict matter of serious, continuing concern: India tells UN Security Council

India has voiced deep concern over the deteriorating security situation and large-scale loss of civilian life in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, urging the parties to work towards creating conditions necessary for peace and restarting direct negotiations through de-escalation and ending violence.

AUS vs NED | Maxwell puts on a big show, rips the Netherlands apart

Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday produced one of the most astonishing displays of batting in recent times, as he broke the record for the fastest ever World Cup hundred by nine balls. His 106 off 44 balls (9x4, 8x6) stunned the unfortunate Netherlands bowlers as well as the fortunate 18,000-odd spectators that came to watch the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

U.S., Russian bids on Israel-Hamas war fail at Security Council

The UN Security Council on October 25 failed again to take action on the Israel-Hamas war, with Russia and China vetoing a U.S.-led draft resolution and a text led by Moscow drawing insufficient support. The rival powers went ahead and put forward texts doomed to defeat despite what diplomats said was a last-ditch effort led by France to delay a vote and work toward consensus.

In a first, Army gets vertical wind tunnel to train special forces

To augment the training infrastructure of special forces and combat free-fallers, the Army’s Special Forces Training School (SFTS) at Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh, got the Army’s first Vertical Wind Tunnel (VWT). It was virtually inaugurated by Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Wednesday.

Law Commission presents roadmap on ‘One Nation, One Election’ to Ram Nath Kovind-led panel

The Law Commission on October 25 suggested a roadmap, which includes proposed changes to the Constitution for holding simultaneous elections, before a high-level committee headed by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind. The panel has also been officially renamed the High Level Committee (HLC) on One Nation, One Election, a Law Ministry release said.

Gill and Siraj close in on ODI top spots in ICC rankings

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill closed the gap with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to just six points as the No. 1 ODI batter in the ICC rankings that was released on Wednesday. India quick Mohammed Siraj, who has picked up six wickets from five appearances at the World Cup, jumped one place to close in on Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood as the No. 1 ODI bowler.

