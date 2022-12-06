  1. EPaper
Modi calls up Sharmila, invites her to Delhi

December 06, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly telephoned YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila on Tuesday and enquired about the incidents that took place at Warangal and Hyderabad. He also reportedly asked her to come to Delhi and meet him.

Ms. Sharmila thanked Mr. Modi in this regard after paying tributes to BR Ambedkar.

A few days ago, there was an attack on the convoy of Y.S. Sharmila during her padayatra and her bus was burnt. Stating that her provocative statement was leading to law and order problem, police denied permission to resume her padayatra.

Even at Hyderabad when Ms. Sharmila tried to go to Pragathi Bhavan, her vehicle was toed away by police while she was in driving seat.

