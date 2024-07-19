Microsoft outage: Airports, airlines face technical disruptions worldwide; manual check-in initiated at Delhi, Mumbai airports

Airports and airlines across the globe reported technical snags as a result of tech giant Microsoft facing cloud services outage on July 19. The company said it was taking “mitigation actions” after service disruptions.

“Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions,” the company said in a post on social media platform X.

Indian airlines report issues with online services; manual check-in initiated at Delhi, Mumbai airport

The global bug impacting Microsoft Windows operating systems led to computers running the operating system to get stuck in a reboot loop. The issue has impacted operations in airports in two cities in India — Delhi and Mumbai — where display boards have been impacted, and passenger queues are reportedly proceeding slowly past security. Check-ins are occurring manually at these airports as of Friday afternoon.

“We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers,” Delhi International Airport Ltd said in a statement.

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport advised its passengers to “get in touch with the airline concerned for updates on your flight information.”

Indian airline companies, including IndiGo, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet took to social media platforms to alert passengers regarding “technical challenges”, that were affecting their “online services including booking, check-in, and manage booking functionalities.”

“Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies,” said IndiGo in a post on X. IndiGo took to issuing hand-written boarding passes to mitigate the situation.

Both Akasa Air, and SpiceJet said that as a result of the outage they were “following manual check-in and boarding processes” and advised passengers to plan their trip accordingly.

American airlines face issues; flights suspended at Berlin airport

American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and Allegiant Air grounded flights less than an hour after Microsoft said it resolved its cloud services outage that impacted several low-cost carriers.

Major U.S. carrier American Airlines issued a ground stop for all its flights early on Friday due to a communication issue, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s status page.

Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines said its flight operations were impacted by the outage, which caused it to initiate a temporary ground stop, it said in a statement to Reuters.

“The ground stop has been lifted and we are in the process of resuming normal operations,” the airlines said.

The outages rippled far and wide, with Spain reporting a “computer incident” at all its airports, while Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers, warned passengers of potential disruptions which it said would affect “all airlines operating across the Network,” though it did not specify the nature of the disruptions.

Flights were also suspended at Berlin Brandenburg airport in Germany. “There are delays to check-in and flight operations had to be cancelled until 10:00 am (0800 GMT),” a spokeswoman said, adding however that she could not say when they would resume.

The U.K.’s biggest rail operator also warned of possible train cancellations due to IT issues on Friday morning.

(With inputs from agencies)

