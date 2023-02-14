MCA21 glitches | FM Sitharaman reviews matter; directs setting up special team to address grievances

February 14, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

Acknowledging that many users of the Corporate Affairs Ministry’s MCA21 portal have reported challenges in filing due to “technical issues” since new forms were launched on January 23 this year, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday directed officials to fix the problems expeditiously.

The Minister “today reviewed the matter and has instructed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to form a special team to address public grievances on priority”, her office said in a series of statements on social media platform Twitter.

Ms. Sitharaman has also directed the Ministry to monitor the issues on a daily basis while noting that officials have been working with Institutes of Chartered Accountants and Company Secretaries along with consultants EY India, LTI Mindtree and the National Institute of Smart Governance to “solve the matter expeditiously”.

“Many users of MCA21 portal have reported facing technical issues at the time of filing, since the launch (23rd January 2023) of the new forms under Version 3,” the Minister’s office said.

Filings under the companies law and the limited liability partnership law are submitted to the Corporate Affairs Ministry through the MCA21 portal and in recent days, there have been complaints about technical issues with the portal.

Against this backdrop, Ms. Sitharaman, on Tuesday reviewed the matter.

MCA21 allows electronic filings of various documents.

(With PTI inputs)