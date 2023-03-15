HamberMenu
Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi appear before Delhi court in land-for-job scam case

The CBI alleged that as a quid pro quo, the candidates directly or through their immediate relatives and family members sold land to the family members of RJD chief Lalu Prasad

March 15, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives to appear before Rouse Avenue Court in connection with land-for-jobs case, in New Delhi on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives to appear before Rouse Avenue Court in connection with land-for-jobs case, in New Delhi on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

RJD leader and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti appeared before a Delhi court on March 15 in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-job scam.

Mr. Prasad, 74, who underwent a kidney transplant recently and was in a wheel chair, reached the Rouse Avenue court around 10 a.m. but proceedings were delayed.

Also Read | Does my face resemble that of Adani, asks Tejashwi Yadav following raids in land-for-job-scam case

The family appeared before Special Judge Geetanjali Goel around 11 a.m.

The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Mr. Prasad's family when he was the minister of railways between 2004 and 2009.

The CBI, in its charge sheet, alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.

It alleged that as a quid pro quo, the candidates directly or through their immediate relatives and family members sold land to the family members of RJD chief Mr. Prasad, then railway minister, at highly discounted rates up to one-fifth of the prevailing market rates.

Special judge Goel had on February 27 issued summons to the accused persons, including Mr. Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, and directed them to appear before the court on March 15.

