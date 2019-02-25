Indian women’s team beat England in 2nd ODI, Venezuela crisis continues, and more

4.00 p.m.

Indian women’s team beat England by 7 wickets in 2nd ODI

Indian women’s team defeated England by seven wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Mumbai. The Indian women’s side had defeated England in the first ODI by 66 runs on February 22.

2.30 p.m.

Maduro opponents boost military rhetoric in Venezuela crisis

Demonstrators throw stones at a line of Venezuelan national guards at the border in Pacaraima, Brazil | Photo Credit: Reuters

Opposition leader Juan Guaido has called on the international community to consider “all options” to resolve Venezuela’s crisis, a dramatic escalation in rhetoric that echoes comments from the Trump administration hinting at potential U.S. military involvement. Guaido’s comments late Saturday came after a tumultuous day that saw President Nicolas Maduro’s forces fire tear gas and buckshot on activists trying to deliver humanitarian aid in violent clashes that left two people dead and some 300 injured. - AP

12.30 p.m.

South Korea prepares for centennial celebrations

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic flight team performs during a rehearsal | Photo Credit: AP

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic flight team performs during a rehearsal for the upcoming government ceremony to mark the centennial of the March First Independence Movement Day against Japanese colonial rule (1910-45), in Seoul, South Korea on February 25, 2019. The statue, bottom, is Adm. Yi Sun-sin, the national hero who won a major naval victory over Japan in the 16th century

10.30 a.m.

Kim-Trump’s second summit in Vietnam

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he would be happy as long as North Korea maintains its pause on weapons testing, and he was in no rush to strike a nuclear deal with its leader, Kim Jong Un, when they hold their second summit this week.

The two leaders will meet in Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday, eight months after their historic summit in Singapore, the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

9.30 a.m.

Green Book wins Oscar for Best Picture

Olivia Colman the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Favourite", Mahershala Ali poses with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Green Book", and Regina King with the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Interracial comedy-drama Green Book took home the big prize at the 2019 Academy Awards. Rami Malek won for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, Mahershala Ali for the role of Dr. Don Shirley in Green Book, and Olivia Colman won the Lead Actress award for The Favourite.