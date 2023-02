KCR’s daughter’s chartered accountant arrested by CBI in Delhi excise policy case

February 08, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST

The CBI on February 8 arrested chartered accountant Butchi Babu Gorantla, auditor of BRS leader and CM KCR’s daughter Kavitha, in Delhi excise policy case, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. More to follow... ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana / Delhi

