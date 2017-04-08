Kasaragod strains under recurring hartals

The recurring hartals being observed by various political parties have created untold hardships for the people of the district, especially those residing in and around the communally sensitive Kasaragod town.

The day-long hartal observed by the BJP on Saturday to protest against the alleged custodial death of Sandeep, 28, said to be a party loyalist, is the fifth of such protests on successive days after the IUML called for a day-long protest on March 21 against the murder of madrassa teacher Riyas Moulavi inside a mosque at Choori locality the previous night.

Sandeep was picked up by the police accusing him of consuming liquor in public on Friday evening.

The BJP protest on Saturday caused severe hardships to the people who have been preparing to celebrate Vishu. The hartal also hit Class X CBSE students appearing for the Social Science paper on Saturday.

The protesters blocked all modes of transport vehicles, including two-wheelers. All private and KSRTC buses from Kerala and Karnataka had to be suspended in the Kasaragod Assembly constituency limits.

Meanwhile, Special Branch Dy.SP Hassainar has begun an investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of Sandeep while he was being escorted in a police jeep.