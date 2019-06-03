Schools reopen in Tamil Nadu, Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary, and other news in pictures

10.30 am

Schools in Tamil Nadu reopen

A majority of the schools across Tamil Nadu reopened on Monday, June 3, 2019.

The academic year will be one filled with challenges as the syllabus has been revamped for classes 2 to 5, 7, 8, 10 and 12.

While the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has proposed to begin orientation programmes for teachers in the new syllabus from mid-June, a few schools have begun their own programmes for teachers.

9.15 am

Tribute to Karunanidhi

DMK president M.K. Stalin along with party leaders, after paying tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and party chief M. Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary, at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Monday, June 3, 2019. | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

Rich tributes were paid to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M. Karunanidhi by party men and others commemorating his 95th birth anniversary.

The five-time CM and DMK president for nearly 50 years, died after battling infection and age-related ailments for 11 days at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on August 7, 2018.

8.00 am

South Korea's Jeongeun Lee6 is No. 1 at US Women's Open

Jeongeun Lee6 of South Korea, kisses the championship trophy after winning the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. | Photo Credit: AP

Six is certainly a magic number for U.S. Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee6.

The 23-year-old South Korean won her first major title Sunday, the first $1 million women’s winner’s check ever handed out by the USGA and her first victory as an LPGA Tour rookie. And she did by shooting 1-under 70 at Country Club of Charleston to finish at, naturally, 6-under 278.

“This is kind of really interesting how I finished 6 under at an LPGA tournament,” Lee6 said through an interpreter. “So, this is really lucky number to me.”

Lee6 has the number in her name because she was the sixth player with the name on the Korean LPGA. She has embraced the number, answering to it and writing a large “6” on her balls. Her South Korean fan club is called “Lucky 6.” Jeongeun Lee5 tied for 34th at 4 over, 10 shots behind Lee6.

