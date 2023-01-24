HamberMenu
Jharkhand HC dismisses ex-CM Babulal Marandi’s petition challenging anti-defection proceedings against him

January 24, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Vikash Morcha president Babulal Marandi

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Vikash Morcha president Babulal Marandi | Photo Credit: Rajesh Kumar

The Jharkhand High Court on January 24 dismissed a petition filed by BJP leader and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi challenging the anti-defection proceedings against him by Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto.

Mr. Marandi has alleged in his petition that the Speaker along with Congress MLA Deepika Pandey Singh has connived to start the proceedings against him.

ALSO READ
The anti-defection law — political facts, legal fiction

Justice Rajesh Shankar dismissed the petition observing that the office of the Speaker is an independent authority and beyond the scope of judicial pronouncements at this stage.

The defection charges had been filed against Mr. Marandi in December 2020 after he merged his Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) party with the saffron party in February of that year.

The Speaker completed the hearing in August 2022 and reserved the judgment.

