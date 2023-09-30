ISKCON slaps 100-crore defamation notice on Maneka Gandhi

September 30, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - Kolkata

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Friday said it has sent a ₹100-crore defamation notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Maneka Gandhi for questioning the religious organisation over its upkeep of cows in its gaushalas (cowsheds).

An undated video of the former Union Minister has gone viral on social media where Ms. Gandhi could be heard making accusations against the ISKCON.

“Today, we have sent a ₹100-crore defamation notice to Maneka Gandhi for levelling completely unfounded allegations against our organisation,” ISKCON vice-president Radharamn Das said in a statement.

Mr. Das in the statement added the organisation was “deeply pained by these defamatory, slanderous, and malicious accusations” and “will not leave any stone unturned in our pursuit of justice against the fallacious propaganda”.

ISKCON, which was set up by Srila Prabhupada in 1966, and is headquartered at Mayapur in West Bengal’s Nadia district, is a Hindu religious and spiritual order with a huge following across the world.