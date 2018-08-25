Zimbabwe Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa rejects court ruling on poll results

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance speaks during a press conference at the MDC headquarters in Harare, on August 25, 2018. | Photo Credit: AFP

Zimbabwe’s main Opposition leader said on Saturday that he had a legitimate claim to lead the southern African nation after rejecting a court ruling that confirmed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as winner of the July 30 presidential election.

Nelson Chamisa maintained that he had won the first election since the departure of Robert Mugabe last November and said the Constitutional Court had foiled his bid to subpoena the Election Commission to provide critical proof to bolster his case.

The court dismissed Mr. Chamisa’s challenge on Friday saying he had failed to prove his allegations of vote fraud.

“I respectfully disagree and reject the position that was arrived at by the constitutional court,” Mr. Chamisa told reporters in Harare.

“President Mnangagwa is disputed as leader. I have a legitimate claim that I am supposed to be leading the people of Zimbabwe,” said Mr. Chamisa, adding that he would not attend Mr. Mnangagwa’s inauguration on Sunday.

Mr. Chamisa said his party’s executive would meet on Wednesday to plot its next move and repeated that peaceful street protests were an option to “protect the people’s victory”.