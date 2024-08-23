GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Zelenskyy's Instagram post with Modi gets over 1.5 million likes

Ukraine President’s instagram collaboration post with PM Modi gets more than 1.5 million likes, showcasing social media influence of world leaders

Updated - August 23, 2024 10:12 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 09:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchange greetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his arrival at Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on August 23, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchange greetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his arrival at Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on August 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Instagram post with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi became his most liked post on the social media platform within a few hours of being uploaded on Friday (August 23, 2024).

Sources noted that Mr. Zelenskyy's most liked post had 7.8 lakh likes before his "Instagram Collab" with PM Modi. His pictures with PM Modi received over 1 million likes within hours, they said, adding, it shows the bump in their social media engagements most world leaders receive when the prime minister is part of it.

PM Modi enjoys more following than any head of Government on various social media platforms.

In his post, Mr. Zelenskyy said, "Our meeting is important for strengthening the dialogue and relationship between India and Ukraine."

