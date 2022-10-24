Zelenskyy slams Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ claims, calls for ‘harsh’ response

“I believe that now the world should react as harshly as possible”, said Mr. Zelenskyy

AFP Kyiv, Ukraine:
October 24, 2022 01:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. File. | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday dismissed claims Kyiv was preparing to us a “dirty bomb”, as suggested by Russia’s defence minister during telephone calls with NATO counterparts.

“If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this,” Mr. Zelenskyy said in a video address on social media.

Also read: Russia discusses Ukraine in calls with France, Turkey, U.K.

“I believe that now the world should react as harshly as possible.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

If Russia had prepared “another escalating step, it must see now, preemptively and before any of its new ‘dirt’ that the world will not swallow it”, he added.

“Even the very Russian threat of nuclear weapons — and even more so against our country, which has given up its nuclear arsenal... is a reason for both sanctions and for even greater strengthening of support for Ukraine,” said Mr. Zelenskyy.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier Sunday, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denounced Moscow’s claims as “absurd” and “dangerous”.

“Russians often accuse others of what they plan themselves,” he added.

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday held rare calls with NATO counterparts in which they discussed Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry said.

In calls with his British, French and Turkish counterparts, Mr. Shoigu conveyed “concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a ‘dirty bomb’”.

Britain’s Defence Ministry said in a statement that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had “refuted” claims that Western countries sought to help Ukraine escalate the conflict.

He had also “cautioned that such allegations should not be used as a pretext for greater escalation”.

Mr. Shoigu also discussed Ukraine on Sunday with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin in their second phone call since Friday.

The Russian side did not however mention the alleged “dirty bomb” provocation in its account of that conversation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Ukraine
Russia
war
unrest, conflicts and war

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app